Pace Digitek Share Price

NSE
BSE

PACE DIGITEK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Pace Digitek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.30 Closed
-3.53₹ -6.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Pace Digitek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.55₹168.75
₹165.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.15₹232.20
₹165.30
Open Price
₹161.55
Prev. Close
₹171.35
Volume
26,230

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pace Digitek has declined 5.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.00%.

Pace Digitek’s current P/E of 14.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pace Digitek Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pace Digitek		-9.55-8.55-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Indus Towers		-4.372.6511.2638.8737.7039.1711.78
ITI		-3.58-8.96-13.53-16.425.4040.4915.16
HFCL		-3.21-1.44-2.22-6.11-15.48-0.0717.57
Tejas Networks		52.9043.62-4.76-20.71-32.57-5.5719.84
Optiemus Infracom		-1.94-1.91-27.36-35.21-5.6515.9115.00
GTL Infrastructure		-0.8711.76-12.98-24.50-21.389.852.25
Nelco		-3.23-7.42-28.07-27.15-19.230.0122.50
Valiant Communications		-5.0912.4843.3861.00333.90121.1683.57
Suyog Telematics		5.3226.0611.82-12.89-29.1628.1010.76
ADC India Communications		0.90-4.36-2.68-18.8936.8236.0742.99
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-7.58-9.70-26.00-17.7935.31114.86100.59
Precision Electronics		-0.62-24.27-26.39-25.1652.1764.8333.29
Umiya Buildcon		-3.72-8.68-7.032.2229.7613.6919.77
Steelman Telecom		-6.76-10.91-30.30-41.53-45.43-21.04-16.41
Punjab Communications		-4.02-8.81-15.7211.8820.0322.7419.11
Telogica		-6.44-4.59-7.11-23.75-9.5820.8831.81
Shyam Telecom		1.00-0.20-21.09-25.46-21.714.46-1.80
Munoth Communication		5.8513.34-15.27-50.82-27.2715.6321.02

Over the last one year, Pace Digitek has declined 24.00% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Pace Digitek has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).

Pace Digitek Financials

Pace Digitek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5180.72176.94
10181.16179.21
20182.47180.39
50182.81185.18
100198.2197.67
20099.10

Pace Digitek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pace Digitek saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.52%, while DII stake increased to 5.18%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pace Digitek Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,55,1860.54103.85
10,77,6901.2918.48
5,39,0002.719.25
2,74,0403.824.7
1,97,7164.713.39

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Pace Digitek Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 5:58 AM ISTPace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 24, 2026, 12:29 AM ISTPace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 20, 2026, 5:29 PM ISTPace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 19, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTPace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 18, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTPace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Pace Digitek

Pace Digitek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909KA2007PTC041949 and registration number is 041949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2271.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Maddisetty Venugopal Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Padma Venugopal Maddisetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Maddisetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satishchandra B Ogale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pace Digitek Share Price

What is the share price of Pace Digitek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace Digitek is ₹165.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pace Digitek?

The Pace Digitek is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pace Digitek?

The market cap of Pace Digitek is ₹3,568.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pace Digitek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pace Digitek are ₹168.75 and ₹161.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pace Digitek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace Digitek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace Digitek is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Pace Digitek is ₹160.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pace Digitek performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pace Digitek has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, -8.74% across 3 years, and -5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pace Digitek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pace Digitek are 14.20 and 2.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

