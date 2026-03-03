Here's the live share price of Pace Digitek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pace Digitek has declined 5.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.00%.
Pace Digitek’s current P/E of 14.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pace Digitek
|-9.55
|-8.55
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Indus Towers
|-4.37
|2.65
|11.26
|38.87
|37.70
|39.17
|11.78
|ITI
|-3.58
|-8.96
|-13.53
|-16.42
|5.40
|40.49
|15.16
|HFCL
|-3.21
|-1.44
|-2.22
|-6.11
|-15.48
|-0.07
|17.57
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.62
|-4.76
|-20.71
|-32.57
|-5.57
|19.84
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.94
|-1.91
|-27.36
|-35.21
|-5.65
|15.91
|15.00
|GTL Infrastructure
|-0.87
|11.76
|-12.98
|-24.50
|-21.38
|9.85
|2.25
|Nelco
|-3.23
|-7.42
|-28.07
|-27.15
|-19.23
|0.01
|22.50
|Valiant Communications
|-5.09
|12.48
|43.38
|61.00
|333.90
|121.16
|83.57
|Suyog Telematics
|5.32
|26.06
|11.82
|-12.89
|-29.16
|28.10
|10.76
|ADC India Communications
|0.90
|-4.36
|-2.68
|-18.89
|36.82
|36.07
|42.99
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-7.58
|-9.70
|-26.00
|-17.79
|35.31
|114.86
|100.59
|Precision Electronics
|-0.62
|-24.27
|-26.39
|-25.16
|52.17
|64.83
|33.29
|Umiya Buildcon
|-3.72
|-8.68
|-7.03
|2.22
|29.76
|13.69
|19.77
|Steelman Telecom
|-6.76
|-10.91
|-30.30
|-41.53
|-45.43
|-21.04
|-16.41
|Punjab Communications
|-4.02
|-8.81
|-15.72
|11.88
|20.03
|22.74
|19.11
|Telogica
|-6.44
|-4.59
|-7.11
|-23.75
|-9.58
|20.88
|31.81
|Shyam Telecom
|1.00
|-0.20
|-21.09
|-25.46
|-21.71
|4.46
|-1.80
|Munoth Communication
|5.85
|13.34
|-15.27
|-50.82
|-27.27
|15.63
|21.02
Over the last one year, Pace Digitek has declined 24.00% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Pace Digitek has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|180.72
|176.94
|10
|181.16
|179.21
|20
|182.47
|180.39
|50
|182.81
|185.18
|100
|198.2
|197.67
|200
|99.1
|0
In the latest quarter, Pace Digitek saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.52%, while DII stake increased to 5.18%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,55,186
|0.54
|103.85
|10,77,690
|1.29
|18.48
|5,39,000
|2.71
|9.25
|2,74,040
|3.82
|4.7
|1,97,716
|4.71
|3.39
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 5:58 AM IST
|Pace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
|Pace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:29 PM IST
|Pace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|Pace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Pace Digitek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Pace Digitek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909KA2007PTC041949 and registration number is 041949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2271.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pace Digitek is ₹165.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pace Digitek is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pace Digitek is ₹3,568.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pace Digitek are ₹168.75 and ₹161.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pace Digitek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pace Digitek is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Pace Digitek is ₹160.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pace Digitek has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, -8.74% across 3 years, and -5.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pace Digitek are 14.20 and 2.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.