PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 24, 2026 and will close on Feb 26, 2026. The price band has been set at 367.00-386.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.7
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.3-30.97-12.244.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.8
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.4
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.537.88
D P Abhushan		-4.8-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.6-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.4
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.7-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.13.03
About PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32111PN2024PLC236494 and registration number is 236494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Govind Vishwanath Gadgil
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amit Yeshwant Modak
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Aditya Amit Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kamalakar Lale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Sadashiv Natu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparna Prasad Purohit
    Independent Director

