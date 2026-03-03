PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32111PN2024PLC236494 and registration number is 236494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.