Here's the live share price of Rubicon Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rubicon Research has gained 4.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.76%.
Rubicon Research’s current P/E of 61.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rubicon Research
|-0.60
|6.50
|22.07
|22.76
|22.76
|7.07
|4.19
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Rubicon Research has gained 22.76% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Rubicon Research has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|781.63
|783.18
|10
|786.09
|781.11
|20
|771.24
|766.21
|50
|709.56
|725.3
|100
|623.78
|0
|200
|311.89
|0
In the latest quarter, Rubicon Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.45%, FII holding fell to 7.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,24,913
|0.25
|145.4
|16,39,976
|1.98
|108.85
|13,30,360
|0.15
|88.3
|8,31,978
|1.03
|56.93
|7,21,680
|0.74
|49.38
|5,16,027
|1.42
|34.25
|4,27,573
|0.47
|29.26
|3,72,780
|1.69
|25.51
|3,72,780
|1.69
|25.51
|3,72,780
|0.97
|25.51
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:42 PM IST
|Rubicon Research - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 06, 2026, 8:30 PM IST
|Rubicon Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Rubicon Research - Newspaper Publication - Financial Results
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
|Rubicon Research - General Updates
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Rubicon Research - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Rubicon Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100MH1999PLC119744 and registration number is 119744. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1073.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubicon Research is ₹770.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rubicon Research is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rubicon Research is ₹12,689.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rubicon Research are ₹788.05 and ₹730.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubicon Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubicon Research is ₹887.95 and 52-week low of Rubicon Research is ₹571.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rubicon Research has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 14.13% for the past month, 17.43% over 3 months, 22.76% over 1 year, 7.07% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rubicon Research are 61.54 and 17.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.