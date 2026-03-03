Facebook Pixel Code
Rubicon Research Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUBICON RESEARCH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Rubicon Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹770.25 Closed
-1.38₹ -10.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rubicon Research Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹730.00₹788.05
₹770.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹571.00₹887.95
₹770.25
Open Price
₹730.00
Prev. Close
₹781.05
Volume
23,704

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rubicon Research has gained 4.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.76%.

Rubicon Research’s current P/E of 61.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rubicon Research Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rubicon Research		-0.606.5022.0722.7622.767.074.19
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Rubicon Research has gained 22.76% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Rubicon Research has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Rubicon Research Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rubicon Research Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5781.63783.18
10786.09781.11
20771.24766.21
50709.56725.3
100623.780
200311.890

Rubicon Research Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rubicon Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.45%, FII holding fell to 7.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rubicon Research Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,24,9130.25145.4
16,39,9761.98108.85
13,30,3600.1588.3
8,31,9781.0356.93
7,21,6800.7449.38
5,16,0271.4234.25
4,27,5730.4729.26
3,72,7801.6925.51
3,72,7801.6925.51
3,72,7800.9725.51

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Rubicon Research Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 6:42 PM ISTRubicon Research - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 06, 2026, 8:30 PM ISTRubicon Research - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTRubicon Research - Newspaper Publication - Financial Results
Feb 03, 2026, 11:16 PM ISTRubicon Research - General Updates
Feb 03, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTRubicon Research - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor

About Rubicon Research

Rubicon Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100MH1999PLC119744 and registration number is 119744. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1073.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Pratibha Pilgaonkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Suganchand Sancheti
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Venkat Changavalli
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Talukdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Rastogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumarapuram Gopalakrishnan Ananthakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Anil Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rubicon Research Share Price

What is the share price of Rubicon Research?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rubicon Research is ₹770.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rubicon Research?

The Rubicon Research is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rubicon Research?

The market cap of Rubicon Research is ₹12,689.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rubicon Research?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rubicon Research are ₹788.05 and ₹730.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rubicon Research?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rubicon Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rubicon Research is ₹887.95 and 52-week low of Rubicon Research is ₹571.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rubicon Research performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rubicon Research has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, 14.13% for the past month, 17.43% over 3 months, 22.76% over 1 year, 7.07% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rubicon Research?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rubicon Research are 61.54 and 17.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rubicon Research News

