Here's the live share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has declined 4.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.85%.
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle’s current P/E of -98.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has declined 18.85% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|414.67
|426.02
|10
|417.13
|424.36
|20
|429.57
|430.4
|50
|457.45
|460.12
|100
|539.99
|514.22
|200
|363.97
|0
In the latest quarter, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.52%, FII holding fell to 34.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,86,909
|0.35
|228.28
|6,85,216
|0.34
|30.16
|5,83,536
|1.48
|25.68
|5,75,557
|0.53
|25.33
|3,30,000
|1.38
|14.52
|2,32,085
|0.87
|10.21
|2,08,456
|0.36
|9.17
|1,00,379
|0.48
|4.42
|30,000
|1.16
|1.32
|4,326
|0.2
|0.19
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Bluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|Bluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Bluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Bluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:41 AM IST
|Bluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2011PLC059678 and registration number is 059678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1770.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹443.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹6,726.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are ₹456.80 and ₹414.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹793.00 and 52-week low of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹400.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -20.63% over 3 months, -18.85% over 1 year, -6.72% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are -98.49 and 3.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.