Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUESTONE JEWELLERY AND LIFESTYLE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹443.10 Closed
1.27₹ 5.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹414.55₹456.80
₹443.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.40₹793.00
₹443.10
Open Price
₹419.30
Prev. Close
₹437.55
Volume
53,359

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has declined 4.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.85%.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle’s current P/E of -98.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has declined 18.85% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5414.67426.02
10417.13424.36
20429.57430.4
50457.45460.12
100539.99514.22
200363.970

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.52%, FII holding fell to 34.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,86,9090.35228.28
6,85,2160.3430.16
5,83,5361.4825.68
5,75,5570.5325.33
3,30,0001.3814.52
2,32,0850.8710.21
2,08,4560.369.17
1,00,3790.484.42
30,0001.161.32
4,3260.20.19

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTBluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTBluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTBluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTBluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 03, 2026, 5:41 AM ISTBluestone Jewellery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2011PLC059678 and registration number is 059678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1770.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Singh Kushwaha
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Prashanth Prakash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Dileep Nath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dahiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Share Price

What is the share price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹443.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

The Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

The market cap of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹6,726.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are ₹456.80 and ₹414.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹793.00 and 52-week low of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is ₹400.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -20.63% over 3 months, -18.85% over 1 year, -6.72% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle are -98.49 and 3.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle News

