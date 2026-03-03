Facebook Pixel Code
Saraswati Saree Depot Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARASWATI SAREE DEPOT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Saraswati Saree Depot along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.30 Closed
-2.24₹ -1.38
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Saraswati Saree Depot Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.50₹60.94
₹60.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹108.16
₹60.30
Open Price
₹52.50
Prev. Close
₹61.68
Volume
3,124

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saraswati Saree Depot has declined 22.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.21%.

Saraswati Saree Depot’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Saraswati Saree Depot Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Saraswati Saree Depot has declined 37.29% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Saraswati Saree Depot has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).

Saraswati Saree Depot Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Saraswati Saree Depot Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.5163.13
1066.0765.03
2069.2167.35
5072.0871.41
10077.7676.55
20086.0786.56

Saraswati Saree Depot Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saraswati Saree Depot remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Saraswati Saree Depot Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 1:37 AM ISTSaraswati Saree Depo - Investor Presentation For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2025
Feb 20, 2026, 1:35 AM ISTSaraswati Saree Depo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTSaraswati Saree Depo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 10:33 PM ISTSaraswati Saree Depo - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 14, 2026, 10:25 PM ISTSaraswati Saree Depo - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.

About Saraswati Saree Depot

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101PN2021PLC199578 and registration number is 199578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shankar Laxmandas Dulhani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Shevakram Dulhani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mahesh Sajandas Dulhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sujandas Dulhani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Ashish Korgaonkar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Maniklal Karmakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yatiraj Shivpratap Marda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Sampatrao Thorat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saraswati Saree Depot Share Price

What is the share price of Saraswati Saree Depot?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹60.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saraswati Saree Depot?

The Saraswati Saree Depot is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Saree Depot?

The market cap of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹238.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saraswati Saree Depot?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saraswati Saree Depot are ₹60.94 and ₹52.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saraswati Saree Depot?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Saree Depot stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹108.16 and 52-week low of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Saraswati Saree Depot performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saraswati Saree Depot has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -25.66% over 3 months, -39.21% over 1 year, -34.02% across 3 years, and -22.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saraswati Saree Depot?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saraswati Saree Depot are 0.00 and 3.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Saraswati Saree Depot News

