Here's the live share price of Saraswati Saree Depot along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saraswati Saree Depot has declined 22.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.21%.

Saraswati Saree Depot’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.