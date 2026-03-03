Here's the live share price of Saraswati Saree Depot along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saraswati Saree Depot has declined 22.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.21%.
Saraswati Saree Depot’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Saraswati Saree Depot has declined 37.29% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Saraswati Saree Depot has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.51
|63.13
|10
|66.07
|65.03
|20
|69.21
|67.35
|50
|72.08
|71.41
|100
|77.76
|76.55
|200
|86.07
|86.56
In the latest quarter, Saraswati Saree Depot remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 1:37 AM IST
|Saraswati Saree Depo - Investor Presentation For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2025
|Feb 20, 2026, 1:35 AM IST
|Saraswati Saree Depo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Saraswati Saree Depo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
|Saraswati Saree Depo - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
|Saraswati Saree Depo - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101PN2021PLC199578 and registration number is 199578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹60.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saraswati Saree Depot is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹238.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saraswati Saree Depot are ₹60.94 and ₹52.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Saree Depot stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹108.16 and 52-week low of Saraswati Saree Depot is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saraswati Saree Depot has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -25.66% over 3 months, -39.21% over 1 year, -34.02% across 3 years, and -22.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saraswati Saree Depot are 0.00 and 3.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.