|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,924.44
|14,945.21
|10
|15,023.13
|14,984.31
|20
|15,049.61
|15,021.69
|50
|15,192.78
|15,172.56
|100
|15,565.81
|15,359.51
|200
|15,564.12
|15,369.42
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Aditya Infotech
|1737.10
|49.60
|2.94
|Ventive Hospitality
|714.95
|19.95
|2.87
|Anlon Healthcare
|110.55
|2.05
|1.89
|Ivalue Infosolutions
|229.70
|3.60
|1.59
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|443.10
|5.55
|1.27
|Jain Resource Recycling
|400.00
|4.55
|1.15
|Gem Aromatics
|199.20
|2.05
|1.04
|Seshaasai Technologies
|244.10
|2.35
|0.97
|KSH International
|377.00
|3.45
|0.92
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|128.90
|0.90
|0.70
|Corona Remedies
|1587.50
|6.65
|0.42
|LG Electronics India
|1592.00
|3.90
|0.25
|Orkla India
|587.00
|1.10
|0.19
|Aye Finance
|119.00
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|763.15
|-0.90
|-0.12
|Belrise Industries
|187.60
|-0.25
|-0.13
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|450.85
|-0.60
|-0.13
|Sai Life Science
|996.85
|-1.25
|-0.13
|Indo Farm Equipment
|133.15
|-0.35
|-0.26
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3094.85
|-9.50
|-0.31
|Euro Pratik Sales
|248.50
|-0.90
|-0.36
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|144.00
|-0.60
|-0.41
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.15
|-0.65
|-0.55
|Om Freight Forwarders
|79.70
|-0.52
|-0.65
|Amagi Media Labs
|379.35
|-2.70
|-0.71
|Ajax Engineering
|481.75
|-3.45
|-0.71
|HDB Financial Services
|700.35
|-5.35
|-0.76
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|439.35
|-4.00
|-0.90
|Ather Energy
|704.30
|-6.55
|-0.92
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|410.60
|-3.85
|-0.93
|Wakefit Innovations
|185.40
|-1.80
|-0.96
|BlackBuck
|576.80
|-6.10
|-1.05
|Hexaware Technologies
|468.00
|-5.65
|-1.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|326.00
|-3.95
|-1.20
|Rubicon Research
|770.25
|-10.80
|-1.38
|Park Medi World
|190.00
|-3.05
|-1.58
|Standard Engineering Technology
|122.70
|-2.00
|-1.60
|Fabtech Technologies
|147.65
|-2.45
|-1.63
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|225.30
|-3.85
|-1.68
|Indiqube Spaces
|170.00
|-3.00
|-1.73
|Kross
|193.50
|-3.75
|-1.90
|Saatvik Green Energy
|360.20
|-7.10
|-1.93
|Anthem Biosciences
|687.00
|-13.70
|-1.96
|Interarch Building Solutions
|1839.95
|-37.05
|-1.97
|M & B Engineering
|290.90
|-6.10
|-2.05
|Bharat Coking Coal
|32.10
|-0.68
|-2.07
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.21
|-1.82
|-2.09
|WeWork India Management
|484.50
|-10.40
|-2.10
|National Securities Depository
|897.55
|-19.25
|-2.10
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1347.80
|-29.45
|-2.14
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|265.65
|-5.80
|-2.14
|Vikran Engineering
|67.00
|-1.47
|-2.15
|Shanti Gold International
|203.35
|-4.50
|-2.17
|NTPC Green Energy
|88.10
|-2.01
|-2.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|60.30
|-1.38
|-2.24
|Premier Energies
|716.00
|-16.85
|-2.30
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|390.50
|-9.25
|-2.31
|Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
|494.45
|-12.10
|-2.39
|Aequs
|138.05
|-3.40
|-2.40
|Carraro India
|507.10
|-12.55
|-2.42
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|97.45
|-2.47
|-2.47
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|110.55
|-2.80
|-2.47
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|59.30
|-1.50
|-2.47
|Kalpataru
|316.15
|-8.05
|-2.48
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.30
|-12.65
|-2.78
|Meesho
|155.45
|-4.45
|-2.78
|Patel Retail
|172.90
|-5.05
|-2.84
|Concord Enviro Systems
|288.50
|-8.65
|-2.91
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|850.00
|-26.00
|-2.97
|EPack Prefab Technologies
|173.70
|-5.45
|-3.04
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|242.50
|-7.65
|-3.06
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|244.15
|-7.70
|-3.06
|Vidya Wires
|51.80
|-1.66
|-3.11
|Oswal Pumps
|306.00
|-9.90
|-3.13
|Tolins Tyres
|107.85
|-3.55
|-3.19
|Prostarm Info Systems
|141.75
|-4.70
|-3.21
|Quadrant Future Tek
|284.05
|-9.60
|-3.27
|Fractal Analytics
|752.00
|-25.55
|-3.29
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.80
|-5.20
|-3.29
|Orient Technologies
|287.25
|-9.85
|-3.32
|Urban Company
|103.40
|-3.75
|-3.50
|Pace Digitek
|165.30
|-6.05
|-3.53
|Nephrocare Health Services
|572.30
|-20.95
|-3.53
|Baazar Style Retail
|294.55
|-11.30
|-3.69
|VMS TMT
|44.40
|-1.71
|-3.71
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|532.20
|-20.75
|-3.75
|Vikram Solar
|167.10
|-6.55
|-3.77
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|835.00
|-33.15
|-3.82
|Laxmi Dental
|185.05
|-7.45
|-3.87
|DAM Capital Advisors
|144.40
|-5.90
|-3.93
|Mamata Machinery
|420.95
|-17.40
|-3.97
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|187.25
|-7.95
|-4.07
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company
|26.46
|-1.13
|-4.10
|Laxmi India Finance
|90.39
|-3.96
|-4.20
|Gala Precision Engineering
|723.00
|-32.20
|-4.26
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|186.40
|-8.35
|-4.29
|Glottis
|46.18
|-2.12
|-4.39
|Arisinfra Solutions
|106.40
|-4.90
|-4.40
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|63.22
|-2.96
|-4.47
|Sanathan Textiles
|396.05
|-18.55
|-4.47
|Excelsoft Technologies
|80.88
|-3.89
|-4.59
|Advance Agrolife
|116.15
|-5.65
|-4.64
|Scoda Tubes
|131.00
|-6.45
|-4.69
|Pine Labs
|181.35
|-9.05
|-4.75
|GNG Electronics
|366.35
|-18.65
|-4.84
|One Mobikwik Systems
|186.90
|-9.70
|-4.93
|GK Energy
|105.85
|-5.55
|-4.98
|Transrail Lighting
|536.50
|-28.35
|-5.02
|Travel Food Services
|1175.00
|-63.15
|-5.10
|BMW Ventures
|58.47
|-3.35
|-5.42
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.35
|-12.70
|-5.54
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|378.00
|-22.75
|-5.68
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|132.70
|-8.55
|-6.05
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|220.25
|-14.65
|-6.24
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|143.40
|-9.85
|-6.43
|Physicswallah
|81.15
|-5.60
|-6.46