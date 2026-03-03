Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE IPO Index

NSE
BSE

BSE IPO

BSE IPO
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
14667.83 Closed
-1.79-267.26
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE IPO Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,999.94₹14,720.64
₹14,667.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11,832.48₹17,158.25
₹14,667.83
Open Price
₹14,002.16
Prev. Close
₹14,935.09

BSE IPO Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,924.4414,945.21
1015,023.1314,984.31
2015,049.6115,021.69
5015,192.7815,172.56
10015,565.8115,359.51
20015,564.1215,369.42

BSE IPO Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

BSE IPO Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Aditya Infotech		1737.1049.602.94
Ventive Hospitality		714.9519.952.87
Anlon Healthcare		110.552.051.89
Ivalue Infosolutions		229.703.601.59
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		443.105.551.27
Jain Resource Recycling		400.004.551.15
Gem Aromatics		199.202.051.04
Seshaasai Technologies		244.102.350.97
KSH International		377.003.450.92
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		128.900.900.70
Corona Remedies		1587.506.650.42
LG Electronics India		1592.003.900.25
Orkla India		587.001.100.19
Aye Finance		119.00-0.05-0.04
Senores Pharmaceuticals		763.15-0.90-0.12
Belrise Industries		187.60-0.25-0.13
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		450.85-0.60-0.13
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.13
Indo Farm Equipment		133.15-0.35-0.26
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3094.85-9.50-0.31
Euro Pratik Sales		248.50-0.90-0.36
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		144.00-0.60-0.41
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Om Freight Forwarders		79.70-0.52-0.65
Amagi Media Labs		379.35-2.70-0.71
Ajax Engineering		481.75-3.45-0.71
HDB Financial Services		700.35-5.35-0.76
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		439.35-4.00-0.90
Ather Energy		704.30-6.55-0.92
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		410.60-3.85-0.93
Wakefit Innovations		185.40-1.80-0.96
BlackBuck		576.80-6.10-1.05
Hexaware Technologies		468.00-5.65-1.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.20
Rubicon Research		770.25-10.80-1.38
Park Medi World		190.00-3.05-1.58
Standard Engineering Technology		122.70-2.00-1.60
Fabtech Technologies		147.65-2.45-1.63
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		225.30-3.85-1.68
Indiqube Spaces		170.00-3.00-1.73
Kross		193.50-3.75-1.90
Saatvik Green Energy		360.20-7.10-1.93
Anthem Biosciences		687.00-13.70-1.96
Interarch Building Solutions		1839.95-37.05-1.97
M & B Engineering		290.90-6.10-2.05
Bharat Coking Coal		32.10-0.68-2.07
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
WeWork India Management		484.50-10.40-2.10
National Securities Depository		897.55-19.25-2.10
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.14
Suraksha Diagnostic		265.65-5.80-2.14
Vikran Engineering		67.00-1.47-2.15
Shanti Gold International		203.35-4.50-2.17
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		60.30-1.38-2.24
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.30
Shreeji Shipping Global		390.50-9.25-2.31
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers		494.45-12.10-2.39
Aequs		138.05-3.40-2.40
Carraro India		507.10-12.55-2.42
Sambhv Steel Tubes		97.45-2.47-2.47
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		110.55-2.80-2.47
Brigade Hotel Ventures		59.30-1.50-2.47
Kalpataru		316.15-8.05-2.48
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.30-12.65-2.78
Meesho		155.45-4.45-2.78
Patel Retail		172.90-5.05-2.84
Concord Enviro Systems		288.50-8.65-2.91
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		850.00-26.00-2.97
EPack Prefab Technologies		173.70-5.45-3.04
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		242.50-7.65-3.06
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		244.15-7.70-3.06
Vidya Wires		51.80-1.66-3.11
Oswal Pumps		306.00-9.90-3.13
Tolins Tyres		107.85-3.55-3.19
Prostarm Info Systems		141.75-4.70-3.21
Quadrant Future Tek		284.05-9.60-3.27
Fractal Analytics		752.00-25.55-3.29
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.80-5.20-3.29
Orient Technologies		287.25-9.85-3.32
Urban Company		103.40-3.75-3.50
Pace Digitek		165.30-6.05-3.53
Nephrocare Health Services		572.30-20.95-3.53
Baazar Style Retail		294.55-11.30-3.69
VMS TMT		44.40-1.71-3.71
P N Gadgil Jewellers		532.20-20.75-3.75
Vikram Solar		167.10-6.55-3.77
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		835.00-33.15-3.82
Laxmi Dental		185.05-7.45-3.87
DAM Capital Advisors		144.40-5.90-3.93
Mamata Machinery		420.95-17.40-3.97
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		187.25-7.95-4.07
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		26.46-1.13-4.10
Laxmi India Finance		90.39-3.96-4.20
Gala Precision Engineering		723.00-32.20-4.26
Solarworld Energy Solutions		186.40-8.35-4.29
Glottis		46.18-2.12-4.39
Arisinfra Solutions		106.40-4.90-4.40
Indogulf Cropsciences		63.22-2.96-4.47
Sanathan Textiles		396.05-18.55-4.47
Excelsoft Technologies		80.88-3.89-4.59
Advance Agrolife		116.15-5.65-4.64
Scoda Tubes		131.00-6.45-4.69
Pine Labs		181.35-9.05-4.75
GNG Electronics		366.35-18.65-4.84
One Mobikwik Systems		186.90-9.70-4.93
GK Energy		105.85-5.55-4.98
Transrail Lighting		536.50-28.35-5.02
Travel Food Services		1175.00-63.15-5.10
BMW Ventures		58.47-3.35-5.42
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.35-12.70-5.54
TruAlt Bioenergy		378.00-22.75-5.68
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		132.70-8.55-6.05
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		220.25-14.65-6.24
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		143.40-9.85-6.43
Physicswallah		81.15-5.60-6.46

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse