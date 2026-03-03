Here's the live share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has declined 7.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.59%.
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty’s current P/E of 28.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has declined 32.59% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.51
|142.55
|10
|143.44
|143.51
|20
|146.25
|145.44
|50
|151.32
|151.17
|100
|162.41
|161.49
|200
|118.92
|0
In the latest quarter, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 1.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,77,562
|0.39
|41.65
|19,46,497
|0.68
|29.19
|16,03,562
|0.4
|24.04
|10,00,000
|0.97
|14.99
|8,00,000
|0.44
|12
|1,50,000
|0.25
|2.25
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Sri Lotus Developers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:19 AM IST
|Sri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:04 AM IST
|Sri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Sri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 6:28 AM IST
|Sri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U68200MH2015PLC262020 and registration number is 262020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹132.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹6,485.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty are ₹138.40 and ₹127.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lotus Developers and Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹218.50 and 52-week low of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹127.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has shown returns of -6.05% over the past day, -15.67% for the past month, -20.99% over 3 months, -32.59% over 1 year, -12.32% across 3 years, and -7.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty are 28.54 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.