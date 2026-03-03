Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI LOTUS DEVELOPERS AND REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.70 Closed
-6.05₹ -8.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.20₹138.40
₹132.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.20₹218.50
₹132.70
Open Price
₹127.20
Prev. Close
₹141.25
Volume
90,575

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has declined 7.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.59%.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty’s current P/E of 28.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has declined 32.59% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.51142.55
10143.44143.51
20146.25145.44
50151.32151.17
100162.41161.49
200118.920

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 1.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,77,5620.3941.65
19,46,4970.6829.19
16,03,5620.424.04
10,00,0000.9714.99
8,00,0000.4412
1,50,0000.252.25

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTSri Lotus Developers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 6:19 AM ISTSri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 6:04 AM ISTSri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTSri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 6:28 AM ISTSri Lotus Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U68200MH2015PLC262020 and registration number is 262020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kamalnayan Pandit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashka Anand Pandit
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Roopa Anand Pandit
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Madhukant Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Bhardwaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priti Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹132.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

The Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

The market cap of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹6,485.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty are ₹138.40 and ₹127.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Lotus Developers and Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹218.50 and 52-week low of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is ₹127.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sri Lotus Developers and Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has shown returns of -6.05% over the past day, -15.67% for the past month, -20.99% over 3 months, -32.59% over 1 year, -12.32% across 3 years, and -7.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty are 28.54 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty News

More Sri Lotus Developers and Realty News
icon
Market Pulse