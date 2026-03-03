Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Regaal Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGAAL RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Regaal Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.03 Closed
-2.63₹ -1.92
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Regaal Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.99₹74.50
₹71.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.50₹145.70
₹71.03
Open Price
₹67.99
Prev. Close
₹72.95
Volume
1,58,894

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Regaal Resources has declined 11.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.05%.

Regaal Resources’s current P/E of 14.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Regaal Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16
Kohinoor Foods		1.672.93-9.54-27.55-18.53-21.1830.02

Over the last one year, Regaal Resources has declined 46.05% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Regaal Resources has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

Regaal Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Regaal Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.2168.51
1062.6165.76
2061.6464.17
5065.7366.99
10075.1376.53
20054.070

Regaal Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regaal Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.75%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Regaal Resources Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,13,9371.65.48
5,39,2802.623.23

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Regaal Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:49 AM ISTRegaal Resources - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTRegaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading
Feb 27, 2026, 8:07 PM ISTRegaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Feb 27, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTRegaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Feb 19, 2026, 11:07 PM ISTRegaal Resources - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates

About Regaal Resources

Regaal Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100WB2012PLC171600 and registration number is 171600. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kishorepuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Kishorepuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinabandhu Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Raghunath Pednekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munish Jhajharia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Regaal Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Regaal Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regaal Resources is ₹71.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regaal Resources?

The Regaal Resources is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regaal Resources?

The market cap of Regaal Resources is ₹729.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regaal Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regaal Resources are ₹74.50 and ₹67.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regaal Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regaal Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regaal Resources is ₹145.70 and 52-week low of Regaal Resources is ₹57.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Regaal Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regaal Resources has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, 15.97% for the past month, -8.55% over 3 months, -46.05% over 1 year, -18.59% across 3 years, and -11.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regaal Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regaal Resources are 14.53 and 1.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Regaal Resources News

More Regaal Resources News
icon
Market Pulse