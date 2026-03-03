Here's the live share price of Regaal Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Regaal Resources has declined 11.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.05%.
Regaal Resources’s current P/E of 14.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
|Kohinoor Foods
|1.67
|2.93
|-9.54
|-27.55
|-18.53
|-21.18
|30.02
Over the last one year, Regaal Resources has declined 46.05% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Regaal Resources has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.21
|68.51
|10
|62.61
|65.76
|20
|61.64
|64.17
|50
|65.73
|66.99
|100
|75.13
|76.53
|200
|54.07
|0
In the latest quarter, Regaal Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.75%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,13,937
|1.6
|5.48
|5,39,280
|2.62
|3.23
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:49 AM IST
|Regaal Resources - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Regaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:07 PM IST
|Regaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|Regaal Resources - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
|Regaal Resources - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Regaal Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100WB2012PLC171600 and registration number is 171600. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regaal Resources is ₹71.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Regaal Resources is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regaal Resources is ₹729.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regaal Resources are ₹74.50 and ₹67.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regaal Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regaal Resources is ₹145.70 and 52-week low of Regaal Resources is ₹57.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Regaal Resources has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, 15.97% for the past month, -8.55% over 3 months, -46.05% over 1 year, -18.59% across 3 years, and -11.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regaal Resources are 14.53 and 1.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.