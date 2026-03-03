Facebook Pixel Code
Seshaasai Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SESHAASAI TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Seshaasai Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹244.10 Closed
0.97₹ 2.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Seshaasai Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.10₹246.30
₹244.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹229.00₹436.95
₹244.10
Open Price
₹236.50
Prev. Close
₹241.75
Volume
5,620

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Seshaasai Technologies has declined 9.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.68%.

Seshaasai Technologies’s current P/E of 17.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Seshaasai Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seshaasai Technologies		1.60-9.46-22.74-40.68-40.68-15.98-9.92
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Seshaasai Technologies has declined 40.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Seshaasai Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Seshaasai Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Seshaasai Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5242.16243.12
10247.4246.11
20254.25250.65
50262.09268.18
100306.63306.64
200159.640

Seshaasai Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seshaasai Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.26%, FII holding fell to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Seshaasai Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,14,5090.3740.23
11,33,9610.6228.26
10,73,8600.3526.76
10,01,8170.1724.97
6,34,5740.5715.81
6,29,8020.3215.69
5,06,1490.4912.61
3,78,8290.579.44
3,00,0000.537.48
1,51,4550.263.77

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Seshaasai Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTSeshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 7:31 PM ISTSeshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 06, 2026, 6:43 PM ISTSeshaasai Technologi - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Feb 06, 2026, 2:07 AM ISTSeshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 2:21 AM ISTSeshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Seshaasai Technologies

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21017MH1993PLC074023 and registration number is 074023. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pragnyat Pravin Lalwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Sampatraj Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Chandrakant Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abbhijet Ghag
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sowmya Vencatesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Suresh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Seshaasai Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Seshaasai Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshaasai Technologies is ₹244.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seshaasai Technologies?

The Seshaasai Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seshaasai Technologies?

The market cap of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹3,949.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seshaasai Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seshaasai Technologies are ₹246.30 and ₹233.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seshaasai Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshaasai Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹436.95 and 52-week low of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹229.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Seshaasai Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seshaasai Technologies has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 0.33% for the past month, -18.51% over 3 months, -40.68% over 1 year, -15.98% across 3 years, and -9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seshaasai Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seshaasai Technologies are 17.85 and 2.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Seshaasai Technologies News

