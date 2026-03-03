Here's the live share price of Seshaasai Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Seshaasai Technologies has declined 9.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.68%.
Seshaasai Technologies’s current P/E of 17.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seshaasai Technologies
|1.60
|-9.46
|-22.74
|-40.68
|-40.68
|-15.98
|-9.92
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Seshaasai Technologies has declined 40.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Seshaasai Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|242.16
|243.12
|10
|247.4
|246.11
|20
|254.25
|250.65
|50
|262.09
|268.18
|100
|306.63
|306.64
|200
|159.64
|0
In the latest quarter, Seshaasai Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.26%, FII holding fell to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,14,509
|0.37
|40.23
|11,33,961
|0.62
|28.26
|10,73,860
|0.35
|26.76
|10,01,817
|0.17
|24.97
|6,34,574
|0.57
|15.81
|6,29,802
|0.32
|15.69
|5,06,149
|0.49
|12.61
|3,78,829
|0.57
|9.44
|3,00,000
|0.53
|7.48
|1,51,455
|0.26
|3.77
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|Seshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:31 PM IST
|Seshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:43 PM IST
|Seshaasai Technologi - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:07 AM IST
|Seshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 2:21 AM IST
|Seshaasai Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21017MH1993PLC074023 and registration number is 074023. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seshaasai Technologies is ₹244.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Seshaasai Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹3,949.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seshaasai Technologies are ₹246.30 and ₹233.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seshaasai Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹436.95 and 52-week low of Seshaasai Technologies is ₹229.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Seshaasai Technologies has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 0.33% for the past month, -18.51% over 3 months, -40.68% over 1 year, -15.98% across 3 years, and -9.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seshaasai Technologies are 17.85 and 2.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.