Vidya Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIDYA WIRES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Vidya Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.80 Closed
-3.11₹ -1.66
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vidya Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.11₹52.80
₹51.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.70₹58.48
₹51.80
Open Price
₹49.11
Prev. Close
₹53.46
Volume
1,43,375

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vidya Wires has declined 0.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.52%.

Vidya Wires’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vidya Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, Vidya Wires has declined 2.52% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Vidya Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

Vidya Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vidya Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.5951.73
1048.7750.35
2048.2949.27
5048.7449.33
10026.950
20013.470

Vidya Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vidya Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.53%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vidya Wires Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
84,73,8460.239.45
36,54,1440.9317.01
21,90,1381.0810.2
18,46,7591.218.6
11,31,7170.95.27
5,00,3071.222.33

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Vidya Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTVidya Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 11:23 PM ISTVidya Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 9:11 PM ISTVidya Wires - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Feb 08, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTVidya Wires - Commencement Of Commercial Production
Feb 07, 2026, 7:12 PM ISTVidya Wires - Newspaper Publication regarding Unaudited Financial Results of the Company

About Vidya Wires

Vidya Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300GJ1981PLC004879 and registration number is 004879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1479.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shyamsundar Rath
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chandrakant Amin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balveermal Kewalmal Singhvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vidya Wires Share Price

What is the share price of Vidya Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidya Wires is ₹51.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vidya Wires?

The Vidya Wires is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vidya Wires?

The market cap of Vidya Wires is ₹1,101.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vidya Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vidya Wires are ₹52.80 and ₹49.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vidya Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidya Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidya Wires is ₹58.48 and 52-week low of Vidya Wires is ₹43.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vidya Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vidya Wires has shown returns of -3.11% over the past day, 11.06% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -2.52% over 1 year, -0.85% across 3 years, and -0.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vidya Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vidya Wires are 0.00 and 5.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vidya Wires News

