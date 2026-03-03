Here's the live share price of Vidya Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vidya Wires has declined 0.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.52%.
Vidya Wires’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, Vidya Wires has declined 2.52% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Vidya Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.59
|51.73
|10
|48.77
|50.35
|20
|48.29
|49.27
|50
|48.74
|49.33
|100
|26.95
|0
|200
|13.47
|0
In the latest quarter, Vidya Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.53%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|84,73,846
|0.2
|39.45
|36,54,144
|0.93
|17.01
|21,90,138
|1.08
|10.2
|18,46,759
|1.21
|8.6
|11,31,717
|0.9
|5.27
|5,00,307
|1.22
|2.33
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
|Vidya Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
|Vidya Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
|Vidya Wires - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Feb 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Vidya Wires - Commencement Of Commercial Production
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:12 PM IST
|Vidya Wires - Newspaper Publication regarding Unaudited Financial Results of the Company
Vidya Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300GJ1981PLC004879 and registration number is 004879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1479.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidya Wires is ₹51.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vidya Wires is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vidya Wires is ₹1,101.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vidya Wires are ₹52.80 and ₹49.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidya Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidya Wires is ₹58.48 and 52-week low of Vidya Wires is ₹43.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vidya Wires has shown returns of -3.11% over the past day, 11.06% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -2.52% over 1 year, -0.85% across 3 years, and -0.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vidya Wires are 0.00 and 5.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.