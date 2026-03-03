Facebook Pixel Code
Capillary Technologies India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPILLARY TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Capillary Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹502.70 Closed
-2.01₹ -10.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Capillary Technologies India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹487.50₹517.25
₹502.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹487.50₹799.00
₹502.70
Open Price
₹490.25
Prev. Close
₹513.00
Volume
4,802

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capillary Technologies India has declined 3.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.17%.

Capillary Technologies India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Capillary Technologies India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capillary Technologies India		-1.72-18.78-21.19-17.17-17.17-6.09-3.70
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Capillary Technologies India has declined 17.17% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Capillary Technologies India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Capillary Technologies India Financials

Capillary Technologies India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5521.86517.89
10527.17529.29
20562.58552.32
50616.51600.19
100430.110
200215.050

Capillary Technologies India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capillary Technologies India saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.28%, while DII stake increased to 17.75%, FII holding fell to 3.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Capillary Technologies India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,68,4860.81211.39
9,48,5720.7859.53
8,00,0000.9950.2
6,65,8991.1741.79
6,58,6000.8841.33
5,55,0501.0834.83
4,93,5480.3430.97
3,60,0540.4922.6
3,48,7021.9121.88
3,14,5491.3319.74

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Capillary Technologies India Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 6:19 AM ISTCapillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 26, 2026, 4:05 PM ISTCapillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 25, 2026, 2:39 AM ISTCapillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 25, 2026, 2:33 AM ISTCapillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 25, 2026, 2:29 AM ISTCapillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Capillary Technologies India

Capillary Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2012PLC063060 and registration number is 063060. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Neelam Dhawan
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Aneesh Reddy Boddu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anant Choubey
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Farid Lalji Kazani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkat Ramana Tadanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Ranjan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capillary Technologies India Share Price

What is the share price of Capillary Technologies India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capillary Technologies India is ₹502.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capillary Technologies India?

The Capillary Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capillary Technologies India?

The market cap of Capillary Technologies India is ₹3,987.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capillary Technologies India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capillary Technologies India are ₹517.25 and ₹487.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capillary Technologies India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capillary Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capillary Technologies India is ₹799.00 and 52-week low of Capillary Technologies India is ₹487.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Capillary Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capillary Technologies India has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, -18.48% for the past month, -22.1% over 3 months, -17.17% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -3.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capillary Technologies India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capillary Technologies India are 0.00 and 7.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Capillary Technologies India News

