Here's the live share price of Capillary Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capillary Technologies India has declined 3.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.17%.
Capillary Technologies India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capillary Technologies India
|-1.72
|-18.78
|-21.19
|-17.17
|-17.17
|-6.09
|-3.70
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Capillary Technologies India has declined 17.17% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Capillary Technologies India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|521.86
|517.89
|10
|527.17
|529.29
|20
|562.58
|552.32
|50
|616.51
|600.19
|100
|430.11
|0
|200
|215.05
|0
In the latest quarter, Capillary Technologies India saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.28%, while DII stake increased to 17.75%, FII holding fell to 3.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,68,486
|0.81
|211.39
|9,48,572
|0.78
|59.53
|8,00,000
|0.99
|50.2
|6,65,899
|1.17
|41.79
|6,58,600
|0.88
|41.33
|5,55,050
|1.08
|34.83
|4,93,548
|0.34
|30.97
|3,60,054
|0.49
|22.6
|3,48,702
|1.91
|21.88
|3,14,549
|1.33
|19.74
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 6:19 AM IST
|Capillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 26, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
|Capillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:39 AM IST
|Capillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:33 AM IST
|Capillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:29 AM IST
|Capillary Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Capillary Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2012PLC063060 and registration number is 063060. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capillary Technologies India is ₹502.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capillary Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capillary Technologies India is ₹3,987.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capillary Technologies India are ₹517.25 and ₹487.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capillary Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capillary Technologies India is ₹799.00 and 52-week low of Capillary Technologies India is ₹487.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capillary Technologies India has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, -18.48% for the past month, -22.1% over 3 months, -17.17% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -3.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capillary Technologies India are 0.00 and 7.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.