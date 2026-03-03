Here's the live share price of Orkla India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Orkla India has declined 3.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.72%.
Orkla India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
|Mishtann Foods
|-5.76
|-10.50
|-21.04
|-30.20
|-19.96
|-21.59
|7.27
Over the last one year, Orkla India has declined 17.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Orkla India has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|587.93
|586.14
|10
|570.27
|580.28
|20
|569.02
|577.86
|50
|591.14
|592.92
|100
|484.38
|0
|200
|242.19
|0
In the latest quarter, Orkla India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.10%, FII holding fell to 3.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|77,39,568
|0.69
|455.09
|8,45,829
|0.81
|49.73
|3,61,160
|0.84
|21.24
|3,08,004
|1.02
|18.11
|2,85,891
|0.49
|16.81
|2,11,280
|0.86
|12.42
|1,53,000
|0.65
|9
|1,46,319
|0.99
|8.6
|1,37,080
|1.37
|8.06
|1,22,000
|1
|7.17
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 6:34 PM IST
|Orkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:34 AM IST
|Orkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Orkla India - Financial Results For Period Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:58 PM IST
|Orkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:54 PM IST
|Orkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Orkla India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15136KA1996PLC021007 and registration number is 021007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2370.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orkla India is ₹587.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Orkla India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orkla India is ₹8,041.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orkla India are ₹587.00 and ₹560.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orkla India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orkla India is ₹755.00 and 52-week low of Orkla India is ₹532.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Orkla India has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 3.66% for the past month, -9.43% over 3 months, -17.72% over 1 year, -6.29% across 3 years, and -3.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orkla India are 0.00 and 3.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.