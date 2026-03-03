Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Orkla India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORKLA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Orkla India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹587.00 Closed
0.19₹ 1.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Orkla India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹560.60₹587.00
₹587.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹532.95₹755.00
₹587.00
Open Price
₹560.60
Prev. Close
₹585.90
Volume
3,991

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Orkla India has declined 3.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.72%.

Orkla India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Orkla India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22
Mishtann Foods		-5.76-10.50-21.04-30.20-19.96-21.597.27

Over the last one year, Orkla India has declined 17.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Orkla India has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Orkla India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Orkla India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5587.93586.14
10570.27580.28
20569.02577.86
50591.14592.92
100484.380
200242.190

Orkla India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orkla India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.10%, FII holding fell to 3.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Orkla India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
77,39,5680.69455.09
8,45,8290.8149.73
3,61,1600.8421.24
3,08,0041.0218.11
2,85,8910.4916.81
2,11,2800.8612.42
1,53,0000.659
1,46,3190.998.6
1,37,0801.378.06
1,22,00017.17

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Orkla India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 6:34 PM ISTOrkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 2:34 AM ISTOrkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTOrkla India - Financial Results For Period Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 9:58 PM ISTOrkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 9:54 PM ISTOrkla India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Orkla India

Orkla India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15136KA1996PLC021007 and registration number is 021007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2370.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Maria Syse-Nybraaten
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Per Haavard Skiaker Maelen
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Satish Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Maharaj Khosla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orkla India Share Price

What is the share price of Orkla India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orkla India is ₹587.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orkla India?

The Orkla India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orkla India?

The market cap of Orkla India is ₹8,041.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orkla India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orkla India are ₹587.00 and ₹560.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orkla India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orkla India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orkla India is ₹755.00 and 52-week low of Orkla India is ₹532.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Orkla India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orkla India has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 3.66% for the past month, -9.43% over 3 months, -17.72% over 1 year, -6.29% across 3 years, and -3.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orkla India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orkla India are 0.00 and 3.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Orkla India News

More Orkla India News
icon
Market Pulse