Here's the live share price of Fujiyama Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fujiyama Power Systems has declined 2.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.86%.
Fujiyama Power Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Fujiyama Power Systems has declined 11.86% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Fujiyama Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.15
|194.42
|10
|204.56
|199.45
|20
|206.69
|203.49
|50
|209.4
|206.8
|100
|143.92
|0
|200
|71.96
|0
In the latest quarter, Fujiyama Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.72%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,95,237
|0.15
|99.52
|17,42,046
|0.51
|34.71
|7,82,522
|0.76
|15.59
|5,74,970
|0.55
|11.46
|5,35,145
|0.88
|10.66
|23,400
|0.29
|0.49
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
|Fujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 21, 2026, 5:12 PM IST
|Fujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Fujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
|Fujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Fujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2017PLC326513 and registration number is 326513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹183.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fujiyama Power Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹5,627.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fujiyama Power Systems are ₹184.80 and ₹170.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fujiyama Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹231.00 and 52-week low of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹170.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fujiyama Power Systems has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -8.65% for the past month, -12.3% over 3 months, -11.86% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and -2.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fujiyama Power Systems are 0.00 and 20.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.