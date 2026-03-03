Facebook Pixel Code
Fujiyama Power Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUJIYAMA POWER SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)

Here's the live share price of Fujiyama Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.65 Closed
-2.34₹ -4.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Fujiyama Power Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.55₹184.80
₹183.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.55₹231.00
₹183.65
Open Price
₹170.55
Prev. Close
₹188.05
Volume
9,660

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fujiyama Power Systems has declined 2.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.86%.

Fujiyama Power Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fujiyama Power Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.13-11.49-7.92-11.86-11.86-4.12-2.49
ABB India		-1.215.4816.7115.2717.2621.5631.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.777.587.17-2.9921.2633.2763.80
Siemens Energy India		2.2217.36-5.74-13.508.512.761.65
Waaree Energies		-12.62-14.79-14.96-18.0024.954.202.50
Premier Energies		-7.95-9.34-26.13-30.18-16.33-5.17-3.14
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.7518.4712.751.1745.8275.1650.33
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.13-8.95-22.77-14.52-14.52-5.09-3.09
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.65-9.44-19.74-18.776.8687.28154.69
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.37-16.06-24.392.1742.8941.83
Saatvik Green Energy		-8.67-13.32-8.03-18.08-18.08-6.43-3.91
Ravindra Energy		-2.36-6.85-7.80-2.4331.1444.9730.93
Websol Energy Systems		-10.67-28.68-49.86-58.65-38.5990.4868.65
Insolation Energy Ltd		-13.82-1.30-28.30-54.39-60.8495.0765.36
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-8.222.526.08-10.86-37.58-14.54-8.99
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.94-13.13-4.49-7.1723.3956.84102.58
Rishabh Instruments		-4.75-0.06-4.68-10.9491.15-3.34-2.02
Salzer Electronics		-3.935.80-10.96-22.33-27.6934.5938.99
Igarashi Motors India		-2.90-14.14-20.41-27.39-33.03-1.241.30
Modern Insulators		-4.745.7534.4789.01142.8371.0736.67

Over the last one year, Fujiyama Power Systems has declined 11.86% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Fujiyama Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).

Fujiyama Power Systems Financials

Fujiyama Power Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.15194.42
10204.56199.45
20206.69203.49
50209.4206.8
100143.920
20071.960

Fujiyama Power Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fujiyama Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.72%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fujiyama Power Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,95,2370.1599.52
17,42,0460.5134.71
7,82,5220.7615.59
5,74,9700.5511.46
5,35,1450.8810.66
23,4000.290.49

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Fujiyama Power Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:06 PM ISTFujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 21, 2026, 5:12 PM ISTFujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTFujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 11:41 PM ISTFujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTFujiyama Power Syst - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Fujiyama Power Systems

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2017PLC326513 and registration number is 326513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Garg
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Yogesh Dua
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sonia Bansal Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Sheoran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Choudhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fujiyama Power Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Fujiyama Power Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹183.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fujiyama Power Systems?

The Fujiyama Power Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fujiyama Power Systems?

The market cap of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹5,627.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fujiyama Power Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fujiyama Power Systems are ₹184.80 and ₹170.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fujiyama Power Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fujiyama Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹231.00 and 52-week low of Fujiyama Power Systems is ₹170.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fujiyama Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fujiyama Power Systems has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -8.65% for the past month, -12.3% over 3 months, -11.86% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and -2.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fujiyama Power Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fujiyama Power Systems are 0.00 and 20.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

