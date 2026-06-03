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CMR Green Technologies Share Price

Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

CMR Green Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 3, 2026 and will close on Jun 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 182.00-192.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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CMR Green Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

CMR Green Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jain Resource Recycling		-8.44-21.93-7.78-3.6714.964.762.83
Rajputana Industries		00.918.26-11.26-1.890.960.57

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About CMR Green Technologies

CMR Green Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U00337HR2005PLC085675 and registration number is 085675. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4594.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

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