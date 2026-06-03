CMR Green Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U00337HR2005PLC085675 and registration number is 085675. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4594.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.