CMR Green Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 3, 2026 and will close on Jun 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹182.00-192.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jain Resource Recycling
|-8.44
|-21.93
|-7.78
|-3.67
|14.96
|4.76
|2.83
|Rajputana Industries
|0
|0.91
|8.26
|-11.26
|-1.89
|0.96
|0.57
Source: Dion Global
CMR Green Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U00337HR2005PLC085675 and registration number is 085675. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4594.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global