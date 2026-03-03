Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gala Precision Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALA PRECISION ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Gala Precision Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹723.00 Closed
-4.26₹ -32.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gala Precision Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹648.05₹734.45
₹723.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹648.05₹1,031.20
₹723.00
Open Price
₹648.05
Prev. Close
₹755.20
Volume
515

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gala Precision Engineering has declined 1.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.39%.

Gala Precision Engineering’s current P/E of 27.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gala Precision Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gala Precision Engineering		-3.10-13.120.49-13.97-19.28-2.79-1.68
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Gala Precision Engineering has declined 19.28% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Gala Precision Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Gala Precision Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gala Precision Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5761.73761.04
10774.42767.71
20790.05770.65
50765.75766.06
100756.1771.7
200805.6807.2

Gala Precision Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gala Precision Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.98%, FII holding rose to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gala Precision Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 4:17 PM ISTGala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 1:55 AM ISTGala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 07, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTGala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 06, 2026, 5:43 AM ISTGala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 06, 2026, 5:31 AM ISTGala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Gala Precision Engineering

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29268MH2009PLC190522 and registration number is 190522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Vishanji Gala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Kotwani
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Rajendra Gogri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Gosar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Galvankar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Gada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gala Precision Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Gala Precision Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Precision Engineering is ₹723.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gala Precision Engineering?

The Gala Precision Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Precision Engineering?

The market cap of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹925.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gala Precision Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gala Precision Engineering are ₹734.45 and ₹648.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gala Precision Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Precision Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹1,031.20 and 52-week low of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹648.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gala Precision Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gala Precision Engineering has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, 3.54% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, -27.39% over 1 year, -2.79% across 3 years, and -1.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gala Precision Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gala Precision Engineering are 27.84 and 3.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gala Precision Engineering News

More Gala Precision Engineering News
icon
Market Pulse