Here's the live share price of Gala Precision Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gala Precision Engineering has declined 1.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.39%.
Gala Precision Engineering’s current P/E of 27.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gala Precision Engineering
|-3.10
|-13.12
|0.49
|-13.97
|-19.28
|-2.79
|-1.68
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Gala Precision Engineering has declined 19.28% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Gala Precision Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|761.73
|761.04
|10
|774.42
|767.71
|20
|790.05
|770.65
|50
|765.75
|766.06
|100
|756.1
|771.7
|200
|805.6
|807.2
In the latest quarter, Gala Precision Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.98%, FII holding rose to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 4:17 PM IST
|Gala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:55 AM IST
|Gala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|Gala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:43 AM IST
|Gala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|Gala Precision Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29268MH2009PLC190522 and registration number is 190522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Precision Engineering is ₹723.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gala Precision Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹925.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gala Precision Engineering are ₹734.45 and ₹648.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Precision Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹1,031.20 and 52-week low of Gala Precision Engineering is ₹648.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gala Precision Engineering has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, 3.54% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, -27.39% over 1 year, -2.79% across 3 years, and -1.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gala Precision Engineering are 27.84 and 3.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.