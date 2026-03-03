Here's the live share price of Indo Farm Equipment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indo Farm Equipment has declined 13.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.78%.
Indo Farm Equipment’s current P/E of 21.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Farm Equipment
|-5.63
|-22.95
|-33.85
|-44.17
|-30.23
|-21.26
|-13.36
|Escorts Kubota
|-4.90
|-6.04
|-10.77
|-7.70
|15.04
|19.14
|20.38
|HMT
|21.50
|44.76
|30.45
|15.12
|30.11
|34.18
|18.50
|VST Tillers Tractors
|-3.61
|-3.54
|0.24
|10.64
|78.05
|35.89
|24.23
Over the last one year, Indo Farm Equipment has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (15.04%), HMT (30.11%), VST Tillers Tractors (78.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Farm Equipment has underperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.38%) and HMT (18.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.65
|138.12
|10
|142.01
|141.24
|20
|149.13
|147.93
|50
|172.12
|166.25
|100
|197
|183.13
|200
|198.38
|187.5
In the latest quarter, Indo Farm Equipment saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.80%, while DII stake decreased to 4.31%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:53 PM IST
|Indo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:45 PM IST
|Indo Farm Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Indo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|Indo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Indo Farm Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29219CH1994PLC015132 and registration number is 015132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Farm Equipment is ₹133.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indo Farm Equipment is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹639.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Farm Equipment are ₹134.75 and ₹114.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Farm Equipment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹271.50 and 52-week low of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹114.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indo Farm Equipment has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -18.98% for the past month, -36.52% over 3 months, -30.78% over 1 year, -21.26% across 3 years, and -13.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Farm Equipment are 21.70 and 1.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.