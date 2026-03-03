Facebook Pixel Code
Indo Farm Equipment Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO FARM EQUIPMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Indo Farm Equipment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.15 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Indo Farm Equipment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹134.75
₹133.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.00₹271.50
₹133.15
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹133.50
Volume
32,965

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indo Farm Equipment has declined 13.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.78%.

Indo Farm Equipment’s current P/E of 21.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indo Farm Equipment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Farm Equipment		-5.63-22.95-33.85-44.17-30.23-21.26-13.36
Escorts Kubota		-4.90-6.04-10.77-7.7015.0419.1420.38
HMT		21.5044.7630.4515.1230.1134.1818.50
VST Tillers Tractors		-3.61-3.540.2410.6478.0535.8924.23

Over the last one year, Indo Farm Equipment has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (15.04%), HMT (30.11%), VST Tillers Tractors (78.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Farm Equipment has underperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.38%) and HMT (18.50%).

Indo Farm Equipment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indo Farm Equipment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.65138.12
10142.01141.24
20149.13147.93
50172.12166.25
100197183.13
200198.38187.5

Indo Farm Equipment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Farm Equipment saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.80%, while DII stake decreased to 4.31%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indo Farm Equipment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 9:53 PM ISTIndo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
Feb 17, 2026, 9:45 PM ISTIndo Farm Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTIndo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
Feb 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTIndo Farm Equipment - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')- Increase In 'Promoter/Promo
Feb 13, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTIndo Farm Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Indo Farm Equipment

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29219CH1994PLC015132 and registration number is 015132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other Transport Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ranbir Singh Khadwalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshul Khadwalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Charan Singh Saini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arshdeep Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Kishore Mahindroo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Babita Dosajh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Farm Equipment Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Farm Equipment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Farm Equipment is ₹133.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Farm Equipment?

The Indo Farm Equipment is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Farm Equipment?

The market cap of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹639.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Farm Equipment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Farm Equipment are ₹134.75 and ₹114.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Farm Equipment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Farm Equipment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹271.50 and 52-week low of Indo Farm Equipment is ₹114.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indo Farm Equipment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Farm Equipment has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -18.98% for the past month, -36.52% over 3 months, -30.78% over 1 year, -21.26% across 3 years, and -13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Farm Equipment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Farm Equipment are 21.70 and 1.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indo Farm Equipment News

