VMS TMT Share Price

NSE
BSE

VMS TMT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of VMS TMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.40 Closed
-3.71₹ -1.71
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
VMS TMT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.55₹45.00
₹44.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.55₹105.00
₹44.40
Open Price
₹37.55
Prev. Close
₹46.11
Volume
39,409

Over the last 5 years, the share price of VMS TMT has declined 14.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.49%.

VMS TMT’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

VMS TMT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VMS TMT		-4.27-8.98-20.62-55.49-55.49-23.65-14.95
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, VMS TMT has declined 55.49% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, VMS TMT has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

VMS TMT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

VMS TMT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.0946.98
1048.8647.88
2049.2948.77
5050.4151.67
10057.9558.8
20032.040

VMS TMT Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VMS TMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VMS TMT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTVMS TMT - Intimation Of Outcome Of Analysts / Investors Meeting Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations And / Disclosure Requirem
Feb 24, 2026, 12:56 AM ISTVMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 8:21 PM ISTVMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM ISTVMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 4:54 PM ISTVMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About VMS TMT

VMS TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27204GJ2013PLC074403 and registration number is 074403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 770.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Manojkumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Sunil Singhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Bhanwer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Dinesh Nathwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on VMS TMT Share Price

What is the share price of VMS TMT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VMS TMT is ₹44.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is VMS TMT?

The VMS TMT is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VMS TMT?

The market cap of VMS TMT is ₹220.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VMS TMT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VMS TMT are ₹45.00 and ₹37.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VMS TMT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VMS TMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VMS TMT is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of VMS TMT is ₹37.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the VMS TMT performed historically in terms of returns?

The VMS TMT has shown returns of -3.71% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, -27.53% over 3 months, -55.49% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -14.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VMS TMT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VMS TMT are 0.00 and 0.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

