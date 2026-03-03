Here's the live share price of VMS TMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of VMS TMT has declined 14.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.49%.
VMS TMT’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VMS TMT
|-4.27
|-8.98
|-20.62
|-55.49
|-55.49
|-23.65
|-14.95
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, VMS TMT has declined 55.49% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, VMS TMT has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.09
|46.98
|10
|48.86
|47.88
|20
|49.29
|48.77
|50
|50.41
|51.67
|100
|57.95
|58.8
|200
|32.04
|0
In the latest quarter, VMS TMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|VMS TMT - Intimation Of Outcome Of Analysts / Investors Meeting Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations And / Disclosure Requirem
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
|VMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:21 PM IST
|VMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
|VMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 4:54 PM IST
|VMS TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
VMS TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27204GJ2013PLC074403 and registration number is 074403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 770.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VMS TMT is ₹44.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VMS TMT is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VMS TMT is ₹220.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VMS TMT are ₹45.00 and ₹37.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VMS TMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VMS TMT is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of VMS TMT is ₹37.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VMS TMT has shown returns of -3.71% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, -27.53% over 3 months, -55.49% over 1 year, -23.65% across 3 years, and -14.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VMS TMT are 0.00 and 0.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.