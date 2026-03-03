Facebook Pixel Code
Excelsoft Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXCELSOFT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Excelsoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.88 Closed
-4.59₹ -3.89
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Excelsoft Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.15₹82.77
₹80.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.02₹142.65
₹80.88
Open Price
₹75.15
Prev. Close
₹84.77
Volume
54,830

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Excelsoft Technologies has declined 8.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.78%.

Excelsoft Technologies’s current P/E of 19.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Excelsoft Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Excelsoft Technologies		1.5311.48-18.71-35.78-35.78-13.73-8.48
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Excelsoft Technologies has declined 35.78% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Excelsoft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Excelsoft Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Excelsoft Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.3685.14
1085.3284.7
2081.8183.46
5082.6986.75
10056.810
20028.40

Excelsoft Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Excelsoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.90%, FII holding fell to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Excelsoft Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,11,6930.212.87
4,09,4210.132.86

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Excelsoft Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 12:04 AM ISTExcelsoft Technologi - New Product Launch
Feb 13, 2026, 4:32 AM ISTExcelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 4:23 AM ISTExcelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTExcelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 12:48 AM ISTExcelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Excelsoft Technologies

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2000PLC027256 and registration number is 027256. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dhananjaya Sudhanva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruthi Sudhanva
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Lajwanti Sudhanva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Colin Hughes
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Desiraju Srilakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Palaniswamy Doreswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bangarpet Venkataramanappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Pundaleeka Divate
    Independent Director

FAQs on Excelsoft Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Excelsoft Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excelsoft Technologies is ₹80.88 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Excelsoft Technologies?

The Excelsoft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Excelsoft Technologies?

The market cap of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹930.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Excelsoft Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Excelsoft Technologies are ₹82.77 and ₹75.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Excelsoft Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excelsoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹142.65 and 52-week low of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹68.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Excelsoft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Excelsoft Technologies has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, 12.54% for the past month, -32.6% over 3 months, -35.78% over 1 year, -13.73% across 3 years, and -8.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Excelsoft Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excelsoft Technologies are 19.70 and 2.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Excelsoft Technologies News

