Here's the live share price of Excelsoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Excelsoft Technologies has declined 8.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.78%.
Excelsoft Technologies’s current P/E of 19.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Excelsoft Technologies
|1.53
|11.48
|-18.71
|-35.78
|-35.78
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Excelsoft Technologies has declined 35.78% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Excelsoft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.36
|85.14
|10
|85.32
|84.7
|20
|81.81
|83.46
|50
|82.69
|86.75
|100
|56.81
|0
|200
|28.4
|0
In the latest quarter, Excelsoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.90%, FII holding fell to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,11,693
|0.21
|2.87
|4,09,421
|0.13
|2.86
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
|Excelsoft Technologi - New Product Launch
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:32 AM IST
|Excelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:23 AM IST
|Excelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|Excelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
|Excelsoft Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2000PLC027256 and registration number is 027256. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excelsoft Technologies is ₹80.88 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Excelsoft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹930.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Excelsoft Technologies are ₹82.77 and ₹75.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excelsoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹142.65 and 52-week low of Excelsoft Technologies is ₹68.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Excelsoft Technologies has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, 12.54% for the past month, -32.6% over 3 months, -35.78% over 1 year, -13.73% across 3 years, and -8.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excelsoft Technologies are 19.70 and 2.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.