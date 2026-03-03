Facebook Pixel Code
Glottis Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOTTIS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Glottis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.18 Closed
-4.39₹ -2.12
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Glottis Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.01₹46.99
₹46.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.01₹93.00
₹46.18
Open Price
₹42.01
Prev. Close
₹48.30
Volume
31,416

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Glottis has declined 11.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.93%.

Glottis’s current P/E of 11.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Glottis Peer Comparision

Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91

Over the last one year, Glottis has declined 44.93% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Glottis has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Glottis Financials

Glottis Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.2848.89
1049.8149.56
2050.8250.61
5054.4254.61
10061.5962.08
20030.80

Glottis Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Glottis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Glottis Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:30 PM ISTGlottis - Intimation Regarding Change Of Corporate Identification Number (''CIN'') Of Glottis Limited (''The Company'')
Feb 25, 2026, 10:43 PM ISTGlottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2026, 1:26 AM ISTGlottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 16, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTGlottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 16, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTGlottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Glottis

Glottis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090TN2022PLC151443 and registration number is 151443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramkumar Senthilvel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kuttappan Manikandan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thirumazhisai Puttam Shridar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aruna Subbaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijaya Kumar Partha Sarathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Glottis Share Price

What is the share price of Glottis?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glottis is ₹46.18 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Glottis?

The Glottis is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glottis?

The market cap of Glottis is ₹426.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Glottis?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Glottis are ₹46.99 and ₹42.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glottis?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glottis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glottis is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Glottis is ₹42.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Glottis performed historically in terms of returns?

The Glottis has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, -29.82% over 3 months, -44.93% over 1 year, -18.03% across 3 years, and -11.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glottis?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glottis are 11.12 and 2.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Glottis News

