Here's the live share price of Glottis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Glottis has declined 11.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.93%.
Glottis’s current P/E of 11.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Glottis
|-6.99
|-9.75
|-24.17
|-44.93
|-44.93
|-18.03
|-11.25
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, Glottis has declined 44.93% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Glottis has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.28
|48.89
|10
|49.81
|49.56
|20
|50.82
|50.61
|50
|54.42
|54.61
|100
|61.59
|62.08
|200
|30.8
|0
In the latest quarter, Glottis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|Glottis - Intimation Regarding Change Of Corporate Identification Number (''CIN'') Of Glottis Limited (''The Company'')
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
|Glottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 20, 2026, 1:26 AM IST
|Glottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 16, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Glottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Glottis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Glottis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090TN2022PLC151443 and registration number is 151443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glottis is ₹46.18 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Glottis is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Glottis is ₹426.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Glottis are ₹46.99 and ₹42.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glottis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glottis is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Glottis is ₹42.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Glottis has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, -29.82% over 3 months, -44.93% over 1 year, -18.03% across 3 years, and -11.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glottis are 11.12 and 2.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.