Baazar Style Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAAZAR STYLE RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Baazar Style Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹294.55 Closed
-3.69₹ -11.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Baazar Style Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.05₹299.25
₹294.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹203.55₹391.90
₹294.55
Open Price
₹280.05
Prev. Close
₹305.85
Volume
17,797

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Baazar Style Retail has declined 5.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.33%.

Baazar Style Retail’s current P/E of 33.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Baazar Style Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Baazar Style Retail has gained 36.30% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Baazar Style Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).

Baazar Style Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Baazar Style Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5323.4315.43
10333.12323.33
20332.54325.35
50303.72315.47
100306.26310.23
200304.5309.15

Baazar Style Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baazar Style Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.69%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Baazar Style Retail Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,92,4930.3771.29
10,57,0700.4634.37
3,65,0321.1811.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Baazar Style Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 4:01 PM ISTBaazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
Feb 28, 2026, 2:50 PM ISTBaazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
Feb 22, 2026, 6:22 AM ISTBaazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
Feb 21, 2026, 5:54 AM ISTBaazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
Feb 18, 2026, 5:55 AM ISTBaazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company

About Baazar Style Retail

Baazar Style Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2013PLC194160 and registration number is 194160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1343.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Prasad
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ushma Sheth Sule
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhanpat Ram Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Narendra Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baazar Style Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Baazar Style Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baazar Style Retail is ₹294.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baazar Style Retail?

The Baazar Style Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baazar Style Retail?

The market cap of Baazar Style Retail is ₹2,197.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baazar Style Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baazar Style Retail are ₹299.25 and ₹280.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baazar Style Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baazar Style Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baazar Style Retail is ₹391.90 and 52-week low of Baazar Style Retail is ₹203.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Baazar Style Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baazar Style Retail has shown returns of -3.69% over the past day, -12.7% for the past month, 1.43% over 3 months, 40.33% over 1 year, -9.67% across 3 years, and -5.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baazar Style Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baazar Style Retail are 33.24 and 4.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

