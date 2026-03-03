Here's the live share price of Baazar Style Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Baazar Style Retail has declined 5.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.33%.
Baazar Style Retail’s current P/E of 33.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Baazar Style Retail has gained 36.30% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Baazar Style Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|323.4
|315.43
|10
|333.12
|323.33
|20
|332.54
|325.35
|50
|303.72
|315.47
|100
|306.26
|310.23
|200
|304.5
|309.15
In the latest quarter, Baazar Style Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.69%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,92,493
|0.37
|71.29
|10,57,070
|0.46
|34.37
|3,65,032
|1.18
|11.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
|Baazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
|Feb 28, 2026, 2:50 PM IST
|Baazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
|Feb 22, 2026, 6:22 AM IST
|Baazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
|Feb 21, 2026, 5:54 AM IST
|Baazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:55 AM IST
|Baazar Style Retail - Intimation Of Opening Of A New Retail Store Of The Company
Baazar Style Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2013PLC194160 and registration number is 194160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1343.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baazar Style Retail is ₹294.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Baazar Style Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baazar Style Retail is ₹2,197.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baazar Style Retail are ₹299.25 and ₹280.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baazar Style Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baazar Style Retail is ₹391.90 and 52-week low of Baazar Style Retail is ₹203.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Baazar Style Retail has shown returns of -3.69% over the past day, -12.7% for the past month, 1.43% over 3 months, 40.33% over 1 year, -9.67% across 3 years, and -5.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baazar Style Retail are 33.24 and 4.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.