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Om Power Transmission Share Price

Sector
Power

Om Power Transmission has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 9, 2026 and will close on Apr 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 166.00-175.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Om Power Transmission Price Performance

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Om Power Transmission Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		1.69-0.1214.283.040.4919.7320.19
Adani Energy Solutions		13.999.3611.7315.1728.172.361.38
GE Vernova T&D India		-2.54-1.1528.5422.21187.22207.2798.79
Kalpataru Projects International		2.413.831.54-9.6427.6329.7323.36
ACME Solar Holdings		-0.5324.4920.67-2.8139.762.571.54
KEC International		7.28.06-17.73-33.63-13.746.15.95
Voltamp Transformers		-0.416.0825.7229.0340.1446.4953.09
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		3.081.442.62-42.55-45.73111.5799.31
Transrail Lighting		8.865.795.77-29.9820.34-1.35-0.81
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		4.1914.1123.41-10.11232.0732.7918.55
Vikram Solar		3.2912.2-15.25-41.52-46.24-18.69-11.67
Oriana Power		9.448.62-1.03-29.0756.1484.2244.28
GK Energy		13.835.07-26.57-45.15-37.11-14.32-8.86
Bajel Projects		6.069.68-4.75-18.85.62-5.27-3.19
Solarworld Energy Solutions		2.649.47-34.82-46.21-44.78-17.96-11.2
Indo Tech Transformers		8.723.04-9.95-24.08-32.296.7271.39
Jyoti Structures		12.037.0329.9-18.14-25.1930.4917.7
Vilas Transcore		8.2822.0510.01-13.9629.9822.7713.1
Neueon Corporation		022.53108.66192.71192.7168.8986.36
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About Om Power Transmission

Om Power Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45204GJ2011PTC066092 and registration number is 066092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Power - Transmission/Equipment
  • Address
    703 to 706, 7th Floor, Fortune Business Hub, Nr. Shell Petrol Pum Sola, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380060
  • Contact
    cs@optl.in
    www.ompowertransmission.com

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanubhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Mohan Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desai Alpesh Dharamsinh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishvarlal Mafatlal Bhavsar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Agarwal
    Independent Director

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