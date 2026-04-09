Om Power Transmission has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 9, 2026 and will close on Apr 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹166.00-175.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|1.69
|-0.12
|14.28
|3.04
|0.49
|19.73
|20.19
|Adani Energy Solutions
|13.99
|9.36
|11.73
|15.17
|28.17
|2.36
|1.38
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-2.54
|-1.15
|28.54
|22.21
|187.22
|207.27
|98.79
|Kalpataru Projects International
|2.41
|3.83
|1.54
|-9.64
|27.63
|29.73
|23.36
|ACME Solar Holdings
|-0.53
|24.49
|20.67
|-2.81
|39.76
|2.57
|1.54
|KEC International
|7.2
|8.06
|-17.73
|-33.63
|-13.74
|6.1
|5.95
|Voltamp Transformers
|-0.41
|6.08
|25.72
|29.03
|40.14
|46.49
|53.09
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|3.08
|1.44
|2.62
|-42.55
|-45.73
|111.57
|99.31
|Transrail Lighting
|8.86
|5.79
|5.77
|-29.98
|20.34
|-1.35
|-0.81
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|4.19
|14.11
|23.41
|-10.11
|232.07
|32.79
|18.55
|Vikram Solar
|3.29
|12.2
|-15.25
|-41.52
|-46.24
|-18.69
|-11.67
|Oriana Power
|9.44
|8.62
|-1.03
|-29.07
|56.14
|84.22
|44.28
|GK Energy
|13.83
|5.07
|-26.57
|-45.15
|-37.11
|-14.32
|-8.86
|Bajel Projects
|6.06
|9.68
|-4.75
|-18.8
|5.62
|-5.27
|-3.19
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|2.64
|9.47
|-34.82
|-46.21
|-44.78
|-17.96
|-11.2
|Indo Tech Transformers
|8.72
|3.04
|-9.95
|-24.08
|-32.2
|96.72
|71.39
|Jyoti Structures
|12.03
|7.03
|29.9
|-18.14
|-25.19
|30.49
|17.7
|Vilas Transcore
|8.28
|22.05
|10.01
|-13.96
|29.98
|22.77
|13.1
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|22.53
|108.66
|192.71
|192.71
|68.89
|86.36
Om Power Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45204GJ2011PTC066092 and registration number is 066092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.