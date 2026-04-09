Om Power Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45204GJ2011PTC066092 and registration number is 066092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.