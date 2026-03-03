Here's the live share price of Indogulf Cropsciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indogulf Cropsciences has declined 10.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.65%.
Indogulf Cropsciences’s current P/E of 10.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|0.35
|-11.91
|-25.32
|-40.75
|-42.94
|-17.06
|-10.62
|UPL
|-1.16
|-15.71
|-15.68
|-12.92
|0.99
|-2.94
|1.16
|PI Industries
|-0.36
|-2.17
|-8.15
|-17.60
|3.79
|-0.05
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.60
|2.48
|0.83
|-12.20
|-3.44
|2.48
|-2.49
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.58
|-5.50
|-13.61
|-32.44
|-13.72
|-3.92
|5.92
|Atul
|0.73
|3.71
|12.80
|1.41
|17.95
|-2.61
|-0.43
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.62
|1.95
|27.89
|18.80
|126.29
|33.19
|27.67
|Rallis India
|-2.82
|-2.64
|0.77
|-27.63
|30.30
|8.81
|-1.20
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.17
|-9.35
|-19.12
|-38.04
|-14.98
|15.51
|6.59
|Epigral
|-7.79
|-15.89
|-40.53
|-51.63
|-44.33
|-5.67
|16.46
|NACL Industries
|-5.08
|-2.33
|-22.98
|-49.47
|130.54
|17.38
|28.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.25
|-10.68
|-15.63
|-27.08
|-32.51
|22.66
|41.12
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.45
|-24.22
|-43.66
|-42.03
|-40.83
|-12.36
|-10.71
|Insecticides (India)
|-1.95
|1.97
|-14.09
|-25.62
|6.44
|10.63
|14.96
|India Pesticides
|1.44
|-4.17
|-9.90
|-27.46
|24.03
|-10.44
|-14.68
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.88
|5.63
|-26.41
|-26.33
|-9.99
|-23.46
|-10.09
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.15
|-5.71
|-17.42
|-5.06
|56.72
|8.22
|2.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.14
|-11.77
|-24.88
|-38.73
|-20.28
|-18.33
|-11.80
|3B BlackBio Dx
|-10.32
|-13.33
|5.06
|-6.43
|-22.96
|50.65
|36.54
|Excel Industries
|-3.89
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-23.66
|9.37
|-0.95
|0.84
Over the last one year, Indogulf Cropsciences has declined 42.94% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Indogulf Cropsciences has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.33
|65.39
|10
|65.72
|66.09
|20
|68.94
|67.83
|50
|73.38
|73.42
|100
|85.26
|82.17
|200
|77.34
|0
In the latest quarter, Indogulf Cropsciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.39%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:36 PM IST
|Indogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:03 AM IST
|Indogulf Cropscience - Notice Of Postal Ballot
|Feb 17, 2026, 7:18 PM IST
|Indogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Indogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:34 PM IST
|Indogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1993PLC051854 and registration number is 051854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 592.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹63.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indogulf Cropsciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹399.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indogulf Cropsciences are ₹64.90 and ₹60.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indogulf Cropsciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indogulf Cropsciences has shown returns of -3.99% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -27.96% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, -16.92% across 3 years, and -10.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indogulf Cropsciences are 10.46 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.