Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indogulf Cropsciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOGULF CROPSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Indogulf Cropsciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.22 Closed
-4.47₹ -2.96
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indogulf Cropsciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹64.90
₹63.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹121.90
₹63.22
Open Price
₹60.00
Prev. Close
₹66.18
Volume
14,617

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indogulf Cropsciences has declined 10.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.65%.

Indogulf Cropsciences’s current P/E of 10.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indogulf Cropsciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indogulf Cropsciences		0.35-11.91-25.32-40.75-42.94-17.06-10.62
UPL		-1.16-15.71-15.68-12.920.99-2.941.16
PI Industries		-0.36-2.17-8.15-17.603.79-0.056.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.602.480.83-12.20-3.442.48-2.49
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.58-5.50-13.61-32.44-13.72-3.925.92
Atul		0.733.7112.801.4117.95-2.61-0.43
Sharda Cropchem		-2.621.9527.8918.80126.2933.1927.67
Rallis India		-2.82-2.640.77-27.6330.308.81-1.20
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.17-9.35-19.12-38.04-14.9815.516.59
Epigral		-7.79-15.89-40.53-51.63-44.33-5.6716.46
NACL Industries		-5.08-2.33-22.98-49.47130.5417.3828.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.25-10.68-15.63-27.08-32.5122.6641.12
Bharat Rasayan		-6.45-24.22-43.66-42.03-40.83-12.36-10.71
Insecticides (India)		-1.951.97-14.09-25.626.4410.6314.96
India Pesticides		1.44-4.17-9.90-27.4624.03-10.44-14.68
Astec Lifesciences		1.885.63-26.41-26.33-9.99-23.46-10.09
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.15-5.71-17.42-5.0656.728.222.89
Meghmani Organics		-1.14-11.77-24.88-38.73-20.28-18.33-11.80
3B BlackBio Dx		-10.32-13.335.06-6.43-22.9650.6536.54
Excel Industries		-3.89-0.60-2.08-23.669.37-0.950.84

Over the last one year, Indogulf Cropsciences has declined 42.94% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Indogulf Cropsciences has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Indogulf Cropsciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indogulf Cropsciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.3365.39
1065.7266.09
2068.9467.83
5073.3873.42
10085.2682.17
20077.340

Indogulf Cropsciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indogulf Cropsciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.39%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indogulf Cropsciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 3:36 PM ISTIndogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 26, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTIndogulf Cropscience - Notice Of Postal Ballot
Feb 17, 2026, 7:18 PM ISTIndogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTIndogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 4:34 PM ISTIndogulf Cropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Indogulf Cropsciences

Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1993PLC051854 and registration number is 051854. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 592.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pushap Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshu Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Bhutani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Uma Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Snehal Kashyap
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Indogulf Cropsciences Share Price

What is the share price of Indogulf Cropsciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹63.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indogulf Cropsciences?

The Indogulf Cropsciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indogulf Cropsciences?

The market cap of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹399.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indogulf Cropsciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indogulf Cropsciences are ₹64.90 and ₹60.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indogulf Cropsciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indogulf Cropsciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of Indogulf Cropsciences is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indogulf Cropsciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indogulf Cropsciences has shown returns of -3.99% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -27.96% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, -16.92% across 3 years, and -10.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indogulf Cropsciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indogulf Cropsciences are 10.46 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indogulf Cropsciences News

More Indogulf Cropsciences News
icon
Market Pulse