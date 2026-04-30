OnEMI Technology Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 30, 2026 and will close on May 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹162.00-171.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.26
|17.88
|11.09
|27.71
|27.71
|8.49
|5.01
|Tata Capital
|-4.55
|6.59
|-4.97
|-0.57
|-1.63
|-0.55
|-0.33
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-0.37
|19.23
|2.55
|6.62
|77.45
|27.54
|24.63
|Max Financial Services
|0.94
|8.03
|-0.2
|3.48
|23.4
|35.39
|11.98
|HDB Financial Services
|1.3
|19.25
|-5.61
|-9.06
|-20.6
|-7.4
|-4.51
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-0.75
|24.05
|4.17
|-23.44
|20.25
|72.82
|37.91
|360 One Wam
|-0.52
|10.24
|-7.71
|-6.5
|6.16
|35.77
|30.64
|Tata Investment Corporation
|0.1
|32.6
|15.2
|-10.53
|20.89
|49.17
|47.12
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-0.72
|18.16
|24.3
|14.24
|110.75
|101.87
|65.17
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-1.66
|13.42
|-6.4
|-19.32
|-16.93
|35.44
|22.17
|Angel One
|-2.52
|37.61
|23.22
|24.59
|35.41
|36.69
|54.19
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-2.23
|15.92
|0.04
|-6.88
|10.43
|37.08
|20.83
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.27
|21.54
|9.43
|-3.89
|-2.64
|22.89
|9.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.47
|11.49
|-3.62
|-12.11
|-18.4
|48.04
|21.85
|JSW Holdings
|-3.14
|11.89
|-28.82
|-25.01
|-45.68
|43.19
|25.68
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-2.84
|10.32
|-8.81
|-18.88
|6.8
|33.47
|27.3
|JM Financial
|-1.65
|20.42
|6.1
|-18.17
|34.74
|30.9
|10.71
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2
|31.51
|19.34
|8.81
|29.12
|49.06
|38.48
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.92
|24.35
|16.06
|7.52
|57.46
|23
|15.73
OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2016PLC282573 and registration number is 282573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.