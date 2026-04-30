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OnEMI Technology Solutions Share Price

Sector
Finance

OnEMI Technology Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 30, 2026 and will close on May 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 162.00-171.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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OnEMI Technology Solutions Price Performance

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OnEMI Technology Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.2617.8811.0927.7127.718.495.01
Tata Capital		-4.556.59-4.97-0.57-1.63-0.55-0.33
Aditya Birla Capital		-0.3719.232.556.6277.4527.5424.63
Max Financial Services		0.948.03-0.23.4823.435.3911.98
HDB Financial Services		1.319.25-5.61-9.06-20.6-7.4-4.51
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-0.7524.054.17-23.4420.2572.8237.91
360 One Wam		-0.5210.24-7.71-6.56.1635.7730.64
Tata Investment Corporation		0.132.615.2-10.5320.8949.1747.12
Anand Rathi Wealth		-0.7218.1624.314.24110.75101.8765.17
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-1.6613.42-6.4-19.32-16.9335.4422.17
Angel One		-2.5237.6123.2224.5935.4136.6954.19
Nuvama Wealth Management		-2.2315.920.04-6.8810.4337.0820.83
Computer Age Management Services		-1.2721.549.43-3.89-2.6422.899.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.4711.49-3.62-12.11-18.448.0421.85
JSW Holdings		-3.1411.89-28.82-25.01-45.6843.1925.68
Maharashtra Scooters		-2.8410.32-8.81-18.886.833.4727.3
JM Financial		-1.6520.426.1-18.1734.7430.910.71
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		231.5119.348.8129.1249.0638.48
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.9224.3516.067.5257.462315.73
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About OnEMI Technology Solutions

OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2016PLC282573 and registration number is 282573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ranvir Singh
    Chairman, Executie Director & CEO
  • Mr. Krishnan Vishwanathan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Piyush Kharbanda
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Tanwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Chadha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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