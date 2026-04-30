OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2016PLC282573 and registration number is 282573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.