Jain Resource Recycling Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAIN RESOURCE RECYCLING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Waste Management
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Jain Resource Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹400.00 Closed
1.15₹ 4.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jain Resource Recycling Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.40₹400.90
₹400.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.80₹461.00
₹400.00
Open Price
₹367.40
Prev. Close
₹395.45
Volume
57,542

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jain Resource Recycling has gained 4.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.69%.

Jain Resource Recycling’s current P/E of 40.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jain Resource Recycling Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jain Resource Recycling		8.46-0.163.9925.6925.697.924.68
Siyaram Recycling Industries		-10.59-11.33-19.86-57.74-59.32-7.88-4.80
Poojawestern Metaliks		-8.75-10.98-20.68-14.54-9.81-13.22-0.15
MFS Intercorp		-5.5214.001.7923.82-4.3114.9810.84
Starlit Power Systems		4.9726.8620.47-35.89-38.10-37.97-22.51

Over the last one year, Jain Resource Recycling has gained 25.69% compared to peers like Siyaram Recycling Industries (-59.32%), Poojawestern Metaliks (-9.81%), MFS Intercorp (-4.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Resource Recycling has outperformed peers relative to Siyaram Recycling Industries (-4.80%) and Poojawestern Metaliks (-0.15%).

Jain Resource Recycling Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jain Resource Recycling Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5378.33385.27
10378.32383.93
20388.12386.64
50397.01390.73
100391.21389.63
200198.720

Jain Resource Recycling Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jain Resource Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.71%, FII holding fell to 3.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jain Resource Recycling Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,70,8643.8159.03
24,56,2620.4100.92
15,38,1821.0663.2
12,50,0002.7551.36
11,18,0470.8345.94
8,87,6622.5236.47
6,86,7281.0628.21
4,99,1913.0720.51
4,84,6751.7419.91
2,86,2960.0611.76

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jain Resource Recycling Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 11:20 PM ISTJain Resource Recycl - Stay On Order Passed By Securities And Exchange Board Of India ('SEBI') On December 12, 2025 By Securi
Feb 18, 2026, 5:53 AM ISTJain Resource Recycl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 15, 2026, 3:33 AM ISTJain Resource Recycl - REVISED STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION IN UTILISATION OF FUNDS, UNDER REGULATION 32 OF THE SECURI
Feb 15, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTJain Resource Recycl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 1:21 AM ISTJain Resource Recycl - Intimation Of Rescheduling Of Adjourned Meeting Of The Audit Committee And Board Of Directors - Regula

About Jain Resource Recycling

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320TN2022PLC150206 and registration number is 150206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6143.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Pareek
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Shantilal Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. Kandaswamy Paramasivan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayaramakrishnan Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Prasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revathi Raghunathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jain Resource Recycling Share Price

What is the share price of Jain Resource Recycling?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Resource Recycling is ₹400.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jain Resource Recycling?

The Jain Resource Recycling is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Resource Recycling?

The market cap of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹13,803.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jain Resource Recycling?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Resource Recycling are ₹400.90 and ₹367.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Resource Recycling?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Resource Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹461.00 and 52-week low of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹247.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jain Resource Recycling performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jain Resource Recycling has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 25.69% over 1 year, 7.92% across 3 years, and 4.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jain Resource Recycling?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Resource Recycling are 40.58 and 9.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

