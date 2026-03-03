Here's the live share price of Jain Resource Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jain Resource Recycling has gained 4.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.69%.
Jain Resource Recycling’s current P/E of 40.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jain Resource Recycling
|8.46
|-0.16
|3.99
|25.69
|25.69
|7.92
|4.68
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|-10.59
|-11.33
|-19.86
|-57.74
|-59.32
|-7.88
|-4.80
|Poojawestern Metaliks
|-8.75
|-10.98
|-20.68
|-14.54
|-9.81
|-13.22
|-0.15
|MFS Intercorp
|-5.52
|14.00
|1.79
|23.82
|-4.31
|14.98
|10.84
|Starlit Power Systems
|4.97
|26.86
|20.47
|-35.89
|-38.10
|-37.97
|-22.51
Over the last one year, Jain Resource Recycling has gained 25.69% compared to peers like Siyaram Recycling Industries (-59.32%), Poojawestern Metaliks (-9.81%), MFS Intercorp (-4.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Resource Recycling has outperformed peers relative to Siyaram Recycling Industries (-4.80%) and Poojawestern Metaliks (-0.15%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|378.33
|385.27
|10
|378.32
|383.93
|20
|388.12
|386.64
|50
|397.01
|390.73
|100
|391.21
|389.63
|200
|198.72
|0
In the latest quarter, Jain Resource Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.71%, FII holding fell to 3.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,70,864
|3.8
|159.03
|24,56,262
|0.4
|100.92
|15,38,182
|1.06
|63.2
|12,50,000
|2.75
|51.36
|11,18,047
|0.83
|45.94
|8,87,662
|2.52
|36.47
|6,86,728
|1.06
|28.21
|4,99,191
|3.07
|20.51
|4,84,675
|1.74
|19.91
|2,86,296
|0.06
|11.76
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
|Jain Resource Recycl - Stay On Order Passed By Securities And Exchange Board Of India ('SEBI') On December 12, 2025 By Securi
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:53 AM IST
|Jain Resource Recycl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 15, 2026, 3:33 AM IST
|Jain Resource Recycl - REVISED STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION IN UTILISATION OF FUNDS, UNDER REGULATION 32 OF THE SECURI
|Feb 15, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|Jain Resource Recycl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:21 AM IST
|Jain Resource Recycl - Intimation Of Rescheduling Of Adjourned Meeting Of The Audit Committee And Board Of Directors - Regula
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320TN2022PLC150206 and registration number is 150206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6143.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Resource Recycling is ₹400.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jain Resource Recycling is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹13,803.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Resource Recycling are ₹400.90 and ₹367.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Resource Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹461.00 and 52-week low of Jain Resource Recycling is ₹247.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jain Resource Recycling has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -0.2% over 3 months, 25.69% over 1 year, 7.92% across 3 years, and 4.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Resource Recycling are 40.58 and 9.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.