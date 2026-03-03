Here's the live share price of Park Medi World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Park Medi World has gained 5.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.25%.
Park Medi World’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.56
|6.50
|-15.60
|2.96
|3.94
|51.98
|58.34
Over the last one year, Park Medi World has gained 28.25% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Park Medi World has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.39
|190.38
|10
|184.68
|185.82
|20
|172.18
|177.46
|50
|159.03
|160.37
|100
|79.52
|0
|200
|39.76
|0
In the latest quarter, Park Medi World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|90,68,254
|1.15
|139.32
|39,47,135
|1.19
|60.64
|22,87,603
|0.56
|35.14
|19,86,884
|1.85
|30.52
|12,33,812
|0.84
|18.96
|9,86,884
|1.06
|15.16
|8,10,641
|2.76
|12.45
|6,80,053
|3.06
|10.44
|2,16,016
|0.97
|3.32
|1,79,032
|1.31
|2.75
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:29 PM IST
|Park Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|Park Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:29 PM IST
|Park Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:04 PM IST
|Park Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Park Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Park Medi World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2011PLC212901 and registration number is 212901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Park Medi World is ₹190.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Park Medi World is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Park Medi World is ₹8,206.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Park Medi World are ₹194.55 and ₹178.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Park Medi World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Park Medi World is ₹197.85 and 52-week low of Park Medi World is ₹138.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Park Medi World has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 24.88% for the past month, 28.25% over 3 months, 28.25% over 1 year, 8.65% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Park Medi World are 0.00 and 6.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.