Park Medi World Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARK MEDI WORLD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Park Medi World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹190.00 Closed
-1.58₹ -3.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Park Medi World Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.05₹194.55
₹190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.15₹197.85
₹190.00
Open Price
₹178.05
Prev. Close
₹193.05
Volume
36,182

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Park Medi World has gained 5.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.25%.

Park Medi World’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Park Medi World Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.566.50-15.602.963.9451.9858.34

Over the last one year, Park Medi World has gained 28.25% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Park Medi World has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Park Medi World Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Park Medi World Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.39190.38
10184.68185.82
20172.18177.46
50159.03160.37
10079.520
20039.760

Park Medi World Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Park Medi World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Park Medi World Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
90,68,2541.15139.32
39,47,1351.1960.64
22,87,6030.5635.14
19,86,8841.8530.52
12,33,8120.8418.96
9,86,8841.0615.16
8,10,6412.7612.45
6,80,0533.0610.44
2,16,0160.973.32
1,79,0321.312.75

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Park Medi World Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:29 PM ISTPark Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 26, 2026, 10:54 PM ISTPark Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Feb 13, 2026, 9:29 PM ISTPark Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 7:04 PM ISTPark Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 09, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTPark Medi World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Park Medi World

Park Medi World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2011PLC212901 and registration number is 212901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Ajit Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Dr. Ankit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Krishan Takkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Sibal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Kamlesh Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Park Medi World Share Price

What is the share price of Park Medi World?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Park Medi World is ₹190.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Park Medi World?

The Park Medi World is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Park Medi World?

The market cap of Park Medi World is ₹8,206.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Park Medi World?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Park Medi World are ₹194.55 and ₹178.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Park Medi World?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Park Medi World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Park Medi World is ₹197.85 and 52-week low of Park Medi World is ₹138.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Park Medi World performed historically in terms of returns?

The Park Medi World has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 24.88% for the past month, 28.25% over 3 months, 28.25% over 1 year, 8.65% across 3 years, and 5.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Park Medi World?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Park Medi World are 0.00 and 6.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Park Medi World News

