Suraksha Diagnostic Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suraksha Diagnostic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹265.65 Closed
-2.14₹ -5.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suraksha Diagnostic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.95₹268.80
₹265.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹227.95₹353.65
₹265.65
Open Price
₹227.95
Prev. Close
₹271.45
Volume
1,580

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suraksha Diagnostic has declined 8.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.07%.

Suraksha Diagnostic’s current P/E of 41.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Suraksha Diagnostic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suraksha Diagnostic		-5.58-7.00-5.01-12.430.45-14.02-8.67
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Suraksha Diagnostic has gained 0.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraksha Diagnostic has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Suraksha Diagnostic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Suraksha Diagnostic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.15277.25
10281.26279.11
20282.08278.91
50274.18279.08
100286.99285.28
200301.24296.15

Suraksha Diagnostic Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suraksha Diagnostic saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.00%, while DII stake increased to 22.57%, FII holding fell to 13.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suraksha Diagnostic Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,96,3491.32103.62
30,99,5290.582.43
16,39,7770.2943.61
4,41,2240.6111.73
3,34,7361.18.9
2,86,7051.217.62
2,46,9300.296.57
2,40,3140.726.39

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Suraksha Diagnostic Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:47 PM ISTSuraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 5:39 AM ISTSuraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Feb 12, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTSuraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 11:27 PM ISTSuraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 06, 2026, 2:06 AM ISTSuraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Suraksha Diagnostic

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110WB2005PLC102265 and registration number is 102265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Somnath Chatterjee
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Ms. Ritu Mittal
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Sadhanandham
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ishani Ray
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Dharewa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suraksha Diagnostic Share Price

What is the share price of Suraksha Diagnostic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹265.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suraksha Diagnostic?

The Suraksha Diagnostic is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraksha Diagnostic?

The market cap of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹1,383.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraksha Diagnostic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraksha Diagnostic are ₹268.80 and ₹227.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraksha Diagnostic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraksha Diagnostic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹353.65 and 52-week low of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹227.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Suraksha Diagnostic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suraksha Diagnostic has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -8.81% over 3 months, 1.07% over 1 year, -14.02% across 3 years, and -8.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraksha Diagnostic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraksha Diagnostic are 41.55 and 5.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Suraksha Diagnostic News

