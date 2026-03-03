Here's the live share price of Suraksha Diagnostic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suraksha Diagnostic has declined 8.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.07%.
Suraksha Diagnostic’s current P/E of 41.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|-5.58
|-7.00
|-5.01
|-12.43
|0.45
|-14.02
|-8.67
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
Over the last one year, Suraksha Diagnostic has gained 0.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraksha Diagnostic has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|281.15
|277.25
|10
|281.26
|279.11
|20
|282.08
|278.91
|50
|274.18
|279.08
|100
|286.99
|285.28
|200
|301.24
|296.15
In the latest quarter, Suraksha Diagnostic saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.00%, while DII stake increased to 22.57%, FII holding fell to 13.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,96,349
|1.32
|103.62
|30,99,529
|0.5
|82.43
|16,39,777
|0.29
|43.61
|4,41,224
|0.61
|11.73
|3,34,736
|1.1
|8.9
|2,86,705
|1.21
|7.62
|2,46,930
|0.29
|6.57
|2,40,314
|0.72
|6.39
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
|Suraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 5:39 AM IST
|Suraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Suraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
|Suraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:06 AM IST
|Suraksha Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110WB2005PLC102265 and registration number is 102265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹265.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suraksha Diagnostic is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹1,383.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraksha Diagnostic are ₹268.80 and ₹227.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraksha Diagnostic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹353.65 and 52-week low of Suraksha Diagnostic is ₹227.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suraksha Diagnostic has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -8.81% over 3 months, 1.07% over 1 year, -14.02% across 3 years, and -8.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraksha Diagnostic are 41.55 and 5.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.