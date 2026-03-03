Facebook Pixel Code
WeWork India Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEWORK INDIA MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of WeWork India Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹484.50 Closed
-2.10₹ -10.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

WeWork India Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹469.25₹492.60
₹484.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹469.25₹662.15
₹484.50
Open Price
₹485.45
Prev. Close
₹494.90
Volume
5,505

Over the last 5 years, the share price of WeWork India Management has declined 4.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.45%.

WeWork India Management’s current P/E of 143.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

WeWork India Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, WeWork India Management has declined 22.45% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, WeWork India Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

WeWork India Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

WeWork India Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5525.34517.13
10540.45530.99
20560.39548.36
50581.69573.45
100575.260
200287.630

WeWork India Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, WeWork India Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.83%, FII holding fell to 21.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

WeWork India Management Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,53,3400.32345.34
30,84,4191.95175.97
21,29,4250.79121.48
10,86,4991.0361.98
9,90,3360.7556.5
9,46,8210.9854.02
9,07,3931.0251.77
8,70,7780.4949.68
7,80,8980.5144.55
7,33,9390.5241.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

WeWork India Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 7:51 PM ISTWeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 16, 2026, 5:18 PM ISTWeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTWeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 10, 2026, 4:47 PM ISTWeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 02, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTWeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About WeWork India Management

WeWork India Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2016PLC093227 and registration number is 093227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1941.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Mohandas Virwani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Karan Virwani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Adnan Mostafa Ahmad
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahua Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupa Rajiv Sahney
    Independent Director

FAQs on WeWork India Management Share Price

What is the share price of WeWork India Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WeWork India Management is ₹484.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is WeWork India Management?

The WeWork India Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WeWork India Management?

The market cap of WeWork India Management is ₹6,493.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of WeWork India Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of WeWork India Management are ₹492.60 and ₹469.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WeWork India Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WeWork India Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WeWork India Management is ₹662.15 and 52-week low of WeWork India Management is ₹469.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the WeWork India Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The WeWork India Management has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -17.21% for the past month, -19.05% over 3 months, -22.45% over 1 year, -8.13% across 3 years, and -4.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WeWork India Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WeWork India Management are 143.05 and 30.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

WeWork India Management News

