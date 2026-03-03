Here's the live share price of WeWork India Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of WeWork India Management has declined 4.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.45%.
WeWork India Management’s current P/E of 143.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, WeWork India Management has declined 22.45% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, WeWork India Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|525.34
|517.13
|10
|540.45
|530.99
|20
|560.39
|548.36
|50
|581.69
|573.45
|100
|575.26
|0
|200
|287.63
|0
In the latest quarter, WeWork India Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.83%, FII holding fell to 21.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,53,340
|0.32
|345.34
|30,84,419
|1.95
|175.97
|21,29,425
|0.79
|121.48
|10,86,499
|1.03
|61.98
|9,90,336
|0.75
|56.5
|9,46,821
|0.98
|54.02
|9,07,393
|1.02
|51.77
|8,70,778
|0.49
|49.68
|7,80,898
|0.51
|44.55
|7,33,939
|0.52
|41.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:51 PM IST
|WeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:18 PM IST
|WeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|WeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 10, 2026, 4:47 PM IST
|WeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|WeWork India Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
WeWork India Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2016PLC093227 and registration number is 093227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1941.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WeWork India Management is ₹484.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The WeWork India Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of WeWork India Management is ₹6,493.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WeWork India Management are ₹492.60 and ₹469.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WeWork India Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WeWork India Management is ₹662.15 and 52-week low of WeWork India Management is ₹469.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The WeWork India Management has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, -17.21% for the past month, -19.05% over 3 months, -22.45% over 1 year, -8.13% across 3 years, and -4.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WeWork India Management are 143.05 and 30.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.