Arisinfra Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARISINFRA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Arisinfra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.40 Closed
-4.40₹ -4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arisinfra Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.90₹109.90
₹106.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.40₹209.10
₹106.40
Open Price
₹107.85
Prev. Close
₹111.30
Volume
75,872

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arisinfra Solutions has declined 9.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.89%.

Arisinfra Solutions’s current P/E of 27.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Arisinfra Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arisinfra Solutions		-4.709.63-19.09-26.01-38.89-15.14-9.38
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Arisinfra Solutions has declined 38.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Arisinfra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Arisinfra Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Arisinfra Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.23112.2
10111.45110.68
20103.83108.95
50114.57114.8
100133.43125.6
200120.820

Arisinfra Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arisinfra Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.71%, while DII stake decreased to 3.72%, FII holding fell to 1.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arisinfra Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 8:09 PM ISTArisinfra Solutions - Intimation Of Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under ''Arisinfra Solutions Limited'' - Employee Stock Op
Feb 17, 2026, 11:40 PM ISTArisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 07, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTArisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 05, 2026, 9:06 PM ISTArisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 9:03 PM ISTArisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

About Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2021PLC354997 and registration number is 354997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    Unit No. G-A-04 to 07, Ground Floor, A Wing, Art Guild House, Mumbai Maharashtra 400070
  • Contact
    cs@arisinfra.one
    https://arisinfra.com

Management

  • Mr. Ronak Kishor Morbia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Jayesh Khara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Singh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gitanjali Rikesh Mirchandani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. B Renganathan
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Arisinfra Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Arisinfra Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arisinfra Solutions is ₹106.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arisinfra Solutions?

The Arisinfra Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arisinfra Solutions?

The market cap of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹869.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arisinfra Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arisinfra Solutions are ₹109.90 and ₹100.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arisinfra Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arisinfra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹209.10 and 52-week low of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹82.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Arisinfra Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arisinfra Solutions has shown returns of -4.4% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, -23.92% over 3 months, -38.89% over 1 year, -15.14% across 3 years, and -9.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arisinfra Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arisinfra Solutions are 27.61 and 1.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Arisinfra Solutions News

