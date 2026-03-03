Here's the live share price of Arisinfra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arisinfra Solutions has declined 9.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.89%.
Arisinfra Solutions’s current P/E of 27.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arisinfra Solutions
|-4.70
|9.63
|-19.09
|-26.01
|-38.89
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Arisinfra Solutions has declined 38.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Arisinfra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.23
|112.2
|10
|111.45
|110.68
|20
|103.83
|108.95
|50
|114.57
|114.8
|100
|133.43
|125.6
|200
|120.82
|0
In the latest quarter, Arisinfra Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.71%, while DII stake decreased to 3.72%, FII holding fell to 1.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:09 PM IST
|Arisinfra Solutions - Intimation Of Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under ''Arisinfra Solutions Limited'' - Employee Stock Op
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
|Arisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Arisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:06 PM IST
|Arisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:03 PM IST
|Arisinfra Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2021PLC354997 and registration number is 354997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arisinfra Solutions is ₹106.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arisinfra Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹869.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arisinfra Solutions are ₹109.90 and ₹100.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arisinfra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹209.10 and 52-week low of Arisinfra Solutions is ₹82.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arisinfra Solutions has shown returns of -4.4% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, -23.92% over 3 months, -38.89% over 1 year, -15.14% across 3 years, and -9.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arisinfra Solutions are 27.61 and 1.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.