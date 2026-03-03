Facebook Pixel Code
Vikram Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKRAM SOLAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE IPOBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Vikram Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.10 Closed
-3.77₹ -6.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vikram Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.10₹169.90
₹167.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.15₹407.85
₹167.10
Open Price
₹164.55
Prev. Close
₹173.65
Volume
1,62,297

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vikram Solar has declined 14.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.

Vikram Solar’s current P/E of 13.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vikram Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, Vikram Solar has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Solar has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Vikram Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vikram Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5181.32179.34
10202.59190.7
20209.37201.61
50220.1220.96
100259.69256.79
200175.760

Vikram Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikram Solar saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.00%, while DII stake decreased to 4.71%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vikram Solar Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,54,3120.2956.19
20,00,0000.3240.8
17,17,4370.3635.04
15,22,3500.5831.06
13,38,6200.2327.31
7,26,8000.6714.83
6,02,6400.1812.3
6,02,5950.3912.29
3,99,7210.398.16
1,90,9900.453.9

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Vikram Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 4:10 PM ISTVikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 24, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTVikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 24, 2026, 9:05 PM ISTVikram Solar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 24, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTVikram Solar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 23, 2026, 6:42 PM ISTVikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18100WB2005PLC106448 and registration number is 106448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3415.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 316.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hari Krishna Chaudhary
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Neha Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Maskara
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Binani
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subramanya Krishnappa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vikram Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Vikram Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Solar is ₹167.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikram Solar?

The Vikram Solar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Solar?

The market cap of Vikram Solar is ₹6,054.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Solar are ₹169.90 and ₹164.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Solar is ₹407.85 and 52-week low of Vikram Solar is ₹162.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vikram Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikram Solar has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -17.5% for the past month, -36.15% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -22.32% across 3 years, and -14.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Solar are 13.44 and 1.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vikram Solar News

