Here's the live share price of Vikram Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vikram Solar has declined 14.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.
Vikram Solar’s current P/E of 13.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, Vikram Solar has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Solar has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|181.32
|179.34
|10
|202.59
|190.7
|20
|209.37
|201.61
|50
|220.1
|220.96
|100
|259.69
|256.79
|200
|175.76
|0
In the latest quarter, Vikram Solar saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.00%, while DII stake decreased to 4.71%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,54,312
|0.29
|56.19
|20,00,000
|0.32
|40.8
|17,17,437
|0.36
|35.04
|15,22,350
|0.58
|31.06
|13,38,620
|0.23
|27.31
|7,26,800
|0.67
|14.83
|6,02,640
|0.18
|12.3
|6,02,595
|0.39
|12.29
|3,99,721
|0.39
|8.16
|1,90,990
|0.45
|3.9
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 4:10 PM IST
|Vikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|Vikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:05 PM IST
|Vikram Solar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 24, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
|Vikram Solar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:42 PM IST
|Vikram Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Vikram Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18100WB2005PLC106448 and registration number is 106448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3415.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 316.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Solar is ₹167.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vikram Solar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikram Solar is ₹6,054.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Solar are ₹169.90 and ₹164.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Solar is ₹407.85 and 52-week low of Vikram Solar is ₹162.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vikram Solar has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -17.5% for the past month, -36.15% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -22.32% across 3 years, and -14.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Solar are 13.44 and 1.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.