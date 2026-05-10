Now that major IT and banks have announced their Q4 financials, the focus has shifted towards pharma and FMCG stocks. Major PSUs have their earnings lined up for the upcoming week, as some are expected to propose a dividend alongside.

More than 400 companies will declare their financial statements this week, and the market focus will shift towards pharma giants like Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, and Gland Pharma. PSUs like Oil India, IRFC, NHPC, and SAIL will also gain high traction over their quarterly and full-year financial results.

Major Nifty 50 companies like Bharti Airtel, DLF, Tata Steel, and TVS Motor are also all set to announce their numbers.

Here is a date-wise list of all the major companies announcing their financials this week:

May 11 – Canara Bank and JSW Steel in focus

A total of 68 companies will announce their Q4 and full-year financial results on Monday, May 11. Of these, the Street would watch out for the earnings of Canara Bank, JSW Steel, JB Chemicals & Pharma, and Indian Hotels, and these companies may also recommend a dividend.

Other major earnings include Abbott India, UPL India, PVR India, Nuvama Wealth, Paradeep Phosphates, New India Assurance, Syrma SGS Technology, and Anant Raj.

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May 12 – Dr. Reddy’s and Tata Power to declare Q4 financials

Pharma stocks would be in special focus on Tuesday, May 12, as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Pfizer India are set to declare their much-awaited financial results. The latter’s board may also recommend a dividend. Neuland Laboratories will also announce its Q4 result and recommend a dividend on the aforementioned date.

Major large-cap stocks like Tata Power, Berger Paints, and Torrent Power will also release their financial results on Tuesday. Other major companies whose results investors should track include Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services, Thomas Cook India, and V-Guard Industries.

Alongside, the results of Religare Enterprises, Vinati Organics, KPR Mill, Nazar Technologies, and Sagility India will also be in focus. Overall, 91 companies will announce their numbers on May 12.

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May 13 – Cipla, Bharti Airtel and TVS Motor in limelight

Pharma major Cipla will announce its quarterly and annual results on Wednesday, May 13, and the company’s senior management may also recommend a dividend. Leading Indian companies like Bharti Airtel, DLF, TVS Motor, and Metropolis Healthcare will also remain in focus for their financial statements.

Many PSUs like Hindustan Petroleum, Power Finance Corporation, Oil India, and NLC India will also announce their results on Wednesday. These companies may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Other major companies to keep on your radar include Bharti Hexacom, LIC Housing Finance, Kaynes Technology, Crompton Greaves Consumer, and Redington India.

A total of 87 companies will declare their financial results on May 13.

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May 14 – JSW Steel, Voltas, and IRFC in focus

Thursday, May 14, would be a hectic day for corporate India as a total of 101 companies will announce their numbers. Among these, some major stocks to watch out for include JSW Steel, Voltas, and Apollo Tyres. These companies may also propose a dividend.

Some major PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics, IRFC, and HUDCO have also scheduled their board meetings for Thursday. Large-cap stocks like Chambal Fertilisers, Endurance Technologies, Kalpataru Projects, and Medanta are set to release their numbers too.

Recently listed Shadowfax Technologies, and widely tracked Matrimony.com, KRBL, and Caplin Point Labs will also be in focus.

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May 15 – Tata Steel and PSU stocks in focus

Tata group company Tata Steel, and ITC Hotels will announce their financial results and recommend a dividend on Friday, May 15. Major focus would also be on PSU stocks like Power Grid Corporation, NHPC, and Cochin Shipyard, which will announce their numbers and may propose a dividend payout.

Other major government undertakings to track on Friday include Hindustan Copper and Steel Authority of India. Large-caps like Bajaj Electricals, Solar Industries, and Gland Pharma would also be in focus for their financial statements and dividend recommendations.

Major companies like Solar Active Pharma, Triveni Engineering, NCC, Symphony, and KIMS Hospitals would also gain traction for their results. In all, 103 companies would declare their numbers on Friday.

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May 16 – KEC International and Uno Minda to declare Q4 financials

Saturday, May 16, would mark the closure of stock exchanges following their usual routine, but corporate India would not stop as 26 companies are set to announce their financial statements on this date.

Some major large-cap stocks that will declare their financial results and propose a dividend on Saturday include KEC International and Uno Minda. Also, stocks of Dodla Dairy, Rolex Rings, and Tatva Chintan Pharma would remain in high focus over their financial statements.

Investors would also track the numbers of Styrenix Performance, Maithan Alloys, and Mangalam Cement.

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Conclusion

The week would be very busy for corporate India as a total of 476 companies will announce their financial results, and many may also declare dividends. Focus would be on pharma giants like Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s. Also, earnings of Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SAIL, and IRFC would remain in high focus.