The Financial Express
Carroll Taylor Wiseman was the wife of NASA commander Reid Wiseman. She passed away at the age of 46 after…
Now, with the lunar flyby done and Orion heading home, the crew switched to the “homeward” view, quietly signaling that…
Moments after breaking Apollo 13’s record, the astronauts asked permission to name two fresh lunar craters already observed.
NASA will livestream the entire event on multiple platforms, with commentary from both the astronauts and experts at Mission Control…
The company has deployed more than 10,000 satellites in orbit and serves millions of customers across over 170 countries, giving…
Artemis 2 is an important 10-day test mission that will send four astronauts on a “free-return” path around the far…
Just a couple of hours into the process, sensors detected too much hydrogen near the bottom of the rocket. Fueling…
The rocket will carry 16 satellites into a Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit, once again showing India’s growing strength in the global…
With this approval, Elon Musk’s SpaceX can now operate a total of 15,000 Gen2 Starlink satellites globally.
The supermoon will reach its peak brightness at 5:30 am EST (4 pm IST) on January 3.
Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the mission was completed within 15 minutes
ISRO Heaviest Satellite | ISRO Bluebird 2 launch: During this mission, LVM3-M6 will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into low…
The historic flight took place from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas as part of the New Shepard…
BGMI has released 59 new redeem codes valid until February 2026. Here’s the complete list and a step-by-step guide on…
PM Modi also unveiled Skyroot’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit.
Generative AI is being used to design molecules and predict properties. In clinical trials, AI is helpful in selecting appropriate…
CMS-03, also called GSAT-7R, has been specially designed to support the Indian Navy.
This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy, according to a Defence Ministry statement.