Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Silver Rate Today in India

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
SILVER Rate in Mumbai ₹2,348.3 / 10 gm 10 gram₹86.1

Here you will find the silver rate today in India, and across its various cities.The current price of silver in India is Rs 234.83 per gram, which is a gain of 3.81% from the previous close.

Today silver Price/gm in India (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹234.83
₹226.22
₹8.61
3.81
10
₹2,348.3
₹2,262.2
₹86.1
3.81
100
₹23,483
₹22,622
₹861
3.81
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Major Cities silver Rate Today

City
10 GM
100 GM
1000 GM
Agartala
₹2,352.9
₹23,529
₹2,35,290
Agra
₹2,342.4
₹23,424
₹2,34,240
Ahmedabad
₹2,344.9
₹23,449
₹2,34,490
Aizawl
₹2,351.1
₹23,511
₹2,35,110
Allahabad
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Amritsar
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Aurangabad
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Bangalore
₹2,350.2
₹23,502
₹2,35,020
Bareilly
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Belgaum
₹2,350.2
₹23,502
₹2,35,020
Bhopal
₹2,350.8
₹23,508
₹2,35,080
Bhubaneswar
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Chandigarh
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Chennai
₹2,355.2
₹23,552
₹2,35,520
Coimbatore
₹2,355.2
₹23,552
₹2,35,520
Daman
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Dehradun
₹2,349.6
₹23,496
₹2,34,960
Delhi
₹2,344.3
₹23,443
₹2,34,430
Dhanbad
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Dispur
₹2,353.3
₹23,533
₹2,35,330
Faridabad
₹2,347.7
₹23,477
₹2,34,770
Gandhinagar
₹2,351.4
₹23,514
₹2,35,140
Gangtok
₹2,360.8
₹23,608
₹2,36,080
Ghaziabad
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Gurgaon
₹2,347.7
₹23,477
₹2,34,770
Guwahati
₹2,353.3
₹23,533
₹2,35,330
Gwalior
₹2,344.2
₹23,442
₹2,34,420
Howrah
₹2,345.2
₹23,452
₹2,34,520
Hubli
₹2,350.2
₹23,502
₹2,35,020
Hyderabad
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Imphal
₹2,358.3
₹23,583
₹2,35,830
Indore
₹2,350.8
₹23,508
₹2,35,080
Itanagar
₹2,355.2
₹23,552
₹2,35,520
Jabalpur
₹2,350.8
₹23,508
₹2,35,080
Jaipur
₹2,348
₹23,480
₹2,34,800
Jodhpur
₹2,348
₹23,480
₹2,34,800
Kalyan
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Kanpur
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Kerala
₹2,355.5
₹23,555
₹2,35,550
Kochi
₹2,355.5
₹23,555
₹2,35,550
Kohima
₹2,358.9
₹23,589
₹2,35,890
Kolhapur
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Kolkata
₹2,345.2
₹23,452
₹2,34,520
Kota
₹2,348
₹23,480
₹2,34,800
Lakshadweep
₹2,371.3
₹23,713
₹2,37,130
Lucknow
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Ludhiana
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Madurai
₹2,355.2
₹23,552
₹2,35,520
Mangalore
₹2,350.2
₹23,502
₹2,35,020
Manipur
₹2,358.3
₹23,583
₹2,35,830
Meerut
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Mumbai
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Mysore
₹2,350.2
₹23,502
₹2,35,020
Nagpur
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Nashik
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Noida
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Odisha
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Panaji
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Patna
₹2,347.1
₹23,471
₹2,34,710
Puducherry
₹2,356.7
₹23,567
₹2,35,670
Pune
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Punjab
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Raipur
₹2,347.4
₹23,474
₹2,34,740
Rajahmundry
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Rajkot
₹2,351.4
₹23,514
₹2,35,140
Ranchi
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Shillong
₹2,357.7
₹23,577
₹2,35,770
Silvassa
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Solapur
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Srinagar
₹2,352.4
₹23,524
₹2,35,240
Surat
₹2,351.4
₹23,514
₹2,35,140
Thane
₹2,348.3
₹23,483
₹2,34,830
Thiruvananthapuram
₹2,355.5
₹23,555
₹2,35,550
Thrissur
₹2,355.5
₹23,555
₹2,35,550
Tirupati
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Vadodara
₹2,351.4
₹23,514
₹2,35,140
Varanasi
₹2,348.9
₹23,489
₹2,34,890
Vijayawada
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
Visakhapatnam
₹2,352
₹23,520
₹2,35,200
View More Cities
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Check Gold Price

Silver ETF

DSP Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)96.25
3Y(%)202.61
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1428.77
ER(%)-

Groww Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.86
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)306.44
ER(%)-

360 ONE Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.57
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)44.09
ER(%)0.46

Mirae Asset Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.88
3Y(%)203.44
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1131.97
ER(%)0.36

HDFC Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.44
3Y(%)202.91
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)7573.66
ER(%)0.50
view more

silver Rate in India for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


Date
Price
2026-08-06
₹2,26,220
(1720)
2026-08-05
₹2,27,940
(6210)
2026-08-04
₹2,21,730
(4930)
2026-08-03
₹2,16,800
(970)
2026-08-02
₹2,17,770
(2350)
2026-07-30
₹2,20,120
(2360)
2026-07-29
₹2,17,760
(1670)
2026-07-28
₹2,16,090
(5290)

silver Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in India (10 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Silver Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

Trending silver News

Read More News

Daily Updates on Silver Price

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The silver rate in India is Rs 234.83 per gram, up 3.81% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,348.30 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 234,830.

Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 234.43 per gram, which is Rs 0.40 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:

The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 235.52 per grams, which is Rs 0.69 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 235.20 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 234.49 per gram, which is Rs 0.34 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The silver rate in India is Rs 226.22 per gram, down 0.75% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,262.20 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 226,220.

View More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is one gram of silver worth today?

How much is one kilogram of silver (silver bars) worth today?

Where can I buy silver bars in India?

What exactly is hallmarking?

Is there any tax on silver purchases?

What are the benefits of purchasing silver coins from a bank?

Which silver bullion is the best to buy?

In India, where can I sell my silver bullion?

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
Silver Rate in Bangalore
Silver Rate in Chennai
Silver Rate in Delhi
Silver Rate in Hyderabad
Silver Rate in Kolkata
Silver Rate in Mumbai
Silver Rate in Pune
Silver Rate in Surat
View More

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
Gold Rate in Bangalore
Gold Rate in Chennai
Gold Rate in Delhi
Gold Rate in Hyderabad
Gold Rate in Kolkata
Gold Rate in Mumbai
Gold Rate in Pune
Gold Rate in Surat
View More
Market Pulse