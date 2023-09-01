Silver as a commodity in the Indian market is a reliable investment opportunity. Silver is both a functional and valuable metal. The metal is malleable, ductile, lustrous, and an excellent electrical conductor. In India, silver is usually imported rather than produced. This page is an all-inclusive place for you to read all about the prices of silver in various cities across India. The price of 1 gram of silver is ₹77.6 today and the price of 1 kilogram (silver bar) is ₹77,600 in India.

Factors Affecting the Price of Silver in India

Silver Rate: The price of silver usually goes in tandem with the upward or downward trend of gold. If the price of gold rises as a result of increased demand, silver usually follows suit. Similarly, any decrease in gold rates mostly results in a decrease in silver rates.





Measurement of Silver

The weight of silver is measured in grams and ounces. As a result, there are many different ways to measure silver when buying it at the market, including grams, kilograms, million ounces, troy ounces, short tonnes, metric tonnes, etc. The percentage of silver in an alloy determines its fineness or purity. The part of silver per 1000 parts is referred to as fineness. Consequently, 925 fineness denotes that the final product contains 92.5% silver. Copper is the primary sub-ingredient used to increase the durability of silver coins.

Demand for Silver in India

Silver is a precious metal, which is also widely used in industry. In the rest of the world, silver is more sought after for its industrial applications, whereas in India, silver is sought after for jewellery and silverware. Because India is not a large producer of silver, the majority of its silver needs are met through imports. India ranks fifth in the world in terms of silver consumption, with the rural population purchasing the majority of it as a precious metal to invest in. However, demand for silver has been increasing in emerging economies, including India.

Silver Production in India

India is a net importer of silver. India's silver production is insufficient to meet rising domestic demand. India is ranked 20th among silver-producing countries. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jharkhand are India's three major silver-producing states. India ranks third in terms of silver consumption. The United States and Japan are the world's largest consumers of silver. India imports silver from China, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, and Dubai. Chinese Silver accounts for more than half of all silver imports into India. The major silver importing centre in India was Mumbai, but Ahmedabad and Jaipur are now on the list.

Why is Silver Cheap in India?

The silver price in India is reasonable, as it is only one-seventh the price of gold. The reason for the country's reasonable price is that silver imports are gradually increasing in comparison to gold imports. Aside from that, silver consumption has been consistent in the market because the purchase of silver is not limited to the price factor. Due to its wide range of applications, it is a popular metal in Indian markets. As a result, silver is a more common commodity in the Indian market than gold. Silver's familiarity in Indian households results in lower rates when compared to gold.

Sterling Silver

Silver in its purest form is not used to make jewellery. Sterling silver is frequently used by jewellers. It is made up of 92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals. Copper is commonly used because it increases the durability of silver. During the current economic downturn, sterling silver has been considered as an alternative to white gold. Before purchasing sterling silver, ask the jeweller or salesperson if they have accurate information about the sterling silver jewellery you wish to purchase. The price of sterling silver jewellery is determined by the item's details and design.

Gold vs Silver

Silver is more widely used in industry than gold. Silver is used in a variety of industrial applications, whereas gold is used in only 12% of them. Silver is required in modern life for biocides, electronics, solar panels, batteries, and a variety of other machines. Silver has a much smaller market than gold. Silver has a lower total annual supply than gold. The price of silver fluctuates. Because gold is primarily used as money, the yellow metal would be less affected by the recession. Silver kills bacteria in a safe and clean way, without compromising our immune system as antibiotics do.

Why is Silver a Good Investment Option?

Supply and Demand: Silver is in high demand in our country. Silver availability decreases as demand rises. Silver will be difficult to obtain in the future, and silver prices may drive up the limited supply. Long-term investors would be in a good financial position as a result.





Where Can One Invest in Silver in India?

In India, we can buy silver directly from a bank or a jeweller. In general, silver coins sold by banks are relatively expensive. It's because when we buy a silver coin from a bank, we have to pay additional fees for tamper-proof packaging and an assay certificate. Buying silver from a jeweller is more expensive than buying coins because it includes a 10% making fee (or more). It will include 15% melting charges at the time of resale, lowering the returns. Silver can be purchased on the commodity futures exchange. When you make a purchase, you can find out the exact MCX silver price. The length of contract size is relatively long on the commodity futures exchange. When it comes to silver trading, the smallest contract is traded in 1-kilogram increments and delivered in increments of 30 kilograms. Silver is a precious metal freely traded, so you can buy it both electronically and physically. You can bet on silver in the futures market if you want. There is currently no silver ETF in our country. Silver ETFs can only be purchased on the American market. Investors must have a global trading account in order to purchase silver ETF from the American market.

Silver Trading

The National Spot Exchange (NSEL) offers E-series products such as E-Gold and E-Silver, allowing people to trade or invest in silver in the same way they do in equities. Investors can purchase a minimum of one unit of silver equivalent to one hundred grams of silver in Demat form at real-time Indian prices that track international gold/silver prices. Investors must open a separate Demat account with one of the depositories in order to trade in NSEL. The depositories' names can be found on the NSEL website. The investor can purchase silver in the dematerialised form online after opening a Demat account. For silver, the e-series unit is 100 gm. By trading in NSEL, investors can convert their e-Silver into physical silver or cash.





Silver is traded as a commodity on three commodity exchanges in India:





Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE).

MCX





Silver is traded in 3 contract types:





Silver Mini (SILVERM)

Silver Micro (SILVERMIC)

Silver 1000 (SILVER 1000)

NCDEX



