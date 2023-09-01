Chennai is the state capital of Tamil Nadu. On the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, it has a high demand for gold. It ranks highest amongst the cities in the country with a staggering demand for gold. Gold is valued for its cultural significance as well as for the fact that it makes a successful investment. The yellowish metal is purchased in the form of coins, bullion, funds, accumulation plans, and of course as ornaments. Whatever the gold price today in the city is, there is always someone purchasing the metal. Like other cities, in Chennai, the gold price is updated daily. One can check it online, on financial websites, and from gold dealers. After China, India is the largest consumer of gold. The reason? In the country, Chennai comprises up to 30% of the total demand for gold. If we talk about the future, the demand for gold in the city is mounting owing to its symbolic value, and predominant role in South Indian traditions and weddings.