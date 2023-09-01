Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Chennai (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Chennai₹6,049 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Chennai₹5,545 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Chennai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,049₹6,033₹16
  • 10₹60,490₹60,330₹160
  • 100₹6,04,900₹6,03,300₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Chennai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,545₹5,530₹15
  • 10₹55,450₹55,300₹150
  • 100₹5,54,500₹5,53,000₹1,500

gold Rate in Chennai for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,300 (100)₹60,330 (110)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,200 (450)₹60,220 (470)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,750 (0)₹59,750 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹55,200 (450)₹60,220 (470)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,750 (50)₹59,750 (30)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,800 (30)₹59,780 (40)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,830 (170)₹59,820 (190)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,660 (0)₹59,630 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,660 (160)₹59,630 (180)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Chennai

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹52,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹53,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.84%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹51,240.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹52,010.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.27%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹51,160.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.55%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹54,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.36%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.53%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹58,230.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.06%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,740.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.84%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹57,110.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹56,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.78%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,650.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹62,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹60,380.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.30%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹61,420.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,580.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,920.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹61,310.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,505.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.38%

Trend of Gold in Chennai, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,350.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,550.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹61,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.02%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Chennai Facts

Chennai is the state capital of Tamil Nadu. On the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, it has a high demand for gold. It ranks highest amongst the cities in the country with a staggering demand for gold. Gold is valued for its cultural significance as well as for the fact that it makes a successful investment. The yellowish metal is purchased in the form of coins, bullion, funds, accumulation plans, and of course as ornaments. Whatever the gold price today in the city is, there is always someone purchasing the metal. Like other cities, in Chennai, the gold price is updated daily. One can check it online, on financial websites, and from gold dealers. After China, India is the largest consumer of gold. The reason? In the country, Chennai comprises up to 30% of the total demand for gold. If we talk about the future, the demand for gold in the city is mounting owing to its symbolic value, and predominant role in South Indian traditions and weddings.

