Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of financial services companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on financial services stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|1974.77
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|218.93
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|134.69
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27.86
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32.85
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8.02
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65.97
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|491.21
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19.20
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|1528.31
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|182.00
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68.47
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|-7.30
|-1.43
|33.38
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|192.77
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|1387.83
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|1637.41
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|1379.91
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|135.52
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|985.66
The top gainers among the Financial Services sector stocks today are State Bank of India (up 1.03%) and REC (up 0.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Financial Services sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|UTI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|82.08
|HDFC Bank
|8.68