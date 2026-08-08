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List of Financial Services Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of financial services companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on financial services stocks here.

Financial Services Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.031974.77
REC		366.003.150.87218.93
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.72134.69
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227.86
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032.85
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358.02
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865.97
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.51491.21
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519.20
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.681528.31
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.15-4.70-0.87182.00
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068.47
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333.38
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.11192.77
Jio Financial Services		257.40-6.60-2.501387.83
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.561637.41
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.721379.91
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18135.52
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.90985.66
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Financial Services sector stocks today are State Bank of India (up 1.03%) and REC (up 0.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bajaj Finance (down 5.90%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 4.18%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Financial Services sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Financial Services Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
UTI Banking & Financial Services Fund82.08HDFC Bank8.68

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