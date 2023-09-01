Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Ahmedabad (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
GOLD Rate in Ahmedabad₹6,021 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Ahmedabad₹5,520 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Ahmedabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,021₹6,005₹16
  • 10₹60,210₹60,050₹160
  • 100₹6,02,100₹6,00,500₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Ahmedabad (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,520₹5,505₹15
  • 10₹55,200₹55,050₹150
  • 100₹5,52,000₹5,50,500₹1,500

gold Rate in Ahmedabad for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-08-31₹55,050 (0)₹60,050 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,050 (550)₹60,050 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,500 (50)₹59,450 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹54,550 (200)₹59,500 (220)
  • 2023-08-24₹54,350 (0)₹59,280 (0)
  • 2023-08-23₹54,350 (200)₹59,280 (210)
  • 2023-08-22₹54,150 (0)₹59,070 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Ahmedabad

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,430.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,910.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,830.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,340.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Ahmedabad, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Ahmedabad Facts

In Ahmedabad, the gold rate is determined by an array of factors. Naturally, the demand for this metal plays a major role in what it is priced at. In addition to the demand, the value of the US dollar, the global economic situation, etc. also determine the price of gold in the city. Graded as the fifth cleanest city in the country, Ahmedabad is the fastest-growing industrial hub of India. There is an ever-growing demand for gold in the city. Residents of the city are undeterred by fluctuating gold rates. They have embraced it with both hands. In Ahmedabad, gold buyers can opt for either 22 karat gold (92% pure) or 24 karat gold (99.9% pure).

From across the country, the city has attracted gold dealers. Some major ones are Suvarna Jewellers, Swarn Ratna Jewellers, Star Jewellery, Anisha Jewellers, and Kumar Jewellers. To cater to individual gold needs, local gold shops are present across the city.

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

