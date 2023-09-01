In Ahmedabad, the gold rate is determined by an array of factors. Naturally, the demand for this metal plays a major role in what it is priced at. In addition to the demand, the value of the US dollar, the global economic situation, etc. also determine the price of gold in the city. Graded as the fifth cleanest city in the country, Ahmedabad is the fastest-growing industrial hub of India. There is an ever-growing demand for gold in the city. Residents of the city are undeterred by fluctuating gold rates. They have embraced it with both hands. In Ahmedabad, gold buyers can opt for either 22 karat gold (92% pure) or 24 karat gold (99.9% pure).

From across the country, the city has attracted gold dealers. Some major ones are Suvarna Jewellers, Swarn Ratna Jewellers, Star Jewellery, Anisha Jewellers, and Kumar Jewellers. To cater to individual gold needs, local gold shops are present across the city.