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nse Top gainers

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NSE Top Gainers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.36%2373.002457.702375.004547.98
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.20%3220.003349.603183.001071.22
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.17%1027.001059.601017.009284.75
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.82%3406.003504.903402.103299.24
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.62%1335.001369.001328.001725.62
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.12%1085.001124.501075.7029410.62
Infosys		1175.1010.100.87%1165.001183.001155.607581.41
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.79%2079.502099.402077.201054.67
Wipro		187.531.410.76%186.12188.37185.657823.10
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.74%1325.001337.001316.609885.64
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.66%7967.508067.507920.00339.42
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.61%1948.001961.001938.303019.88
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.48%345.35349.80343.654274.04
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.45%399.20403.00398.3510798.07
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.44%237.80241.69237.0510078.07
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.36%11620.0011730.0011574.00208.97
Nestle India		1540.005.000.33%1535.001553.001520.001520.66
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.31%270.75272.85268.357795.20
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.27%5318.505367.505281.00432.28
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.25%12075.0012105.0011970.00171.35
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.17%1632.201681.501634.306089.11
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.860.040.11%34.8235.3933.8514794.99
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.09%1171.001172.001162.101072.44
ITC		286.100.200.07%285.90286.10284.406128.84

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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