Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36%
|2373.00
|2457.70
|2375.00
|4547.98
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20%
|3220.00
|3349.60
|3183.00
|1071.22
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17%
|1027.00
|1059.60
|1017.00
|9284.75
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82%
|3406.00
|3504.90
|3402.10
|3299.24
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62%
|1335.00
|1369.00
|1328.00
|1725.62
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12%
|1085.00
|1124.50
|1075.70
|29410.62
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87%
|1165.00
|1183.00
|1155.60
|7581.41
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79%
|2079.50
|2099.40
|2077.20
|1054.67
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76%
|186.12
|188.37
|185.65
|7823.10
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74%
|1325.00
|1337.00
|1316.60
|9885.64
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66%
|7967.50
|8067.50
|7920.00
|339.42
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61%
|1948.00
|1961.00
|1938.30
|3019.88
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48%
|345.35
|349.80
|343.65
|4274.04
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45%
|399.20
|403.00
|398.35
|10798.07
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44%
|237.80
|241.69
|237.05
|10078.07
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36%
|11620.00
|11730.00
|11574.00
|208.97
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33%
|1535.00
|1553.00
|1520.00
|1520.66
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31%
|270.75
|272.85
|268.35
|7795.20
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27%
|5318.50
|5367.50
|5281.00
|432.28
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25%
|12075.00
|12105.00
|11970.00
|171.35
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17%
|1632.20
|1681.50
|1634.30
|6089.11
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.86
|0.04
|0.11%
|34.82
|35.39
|33.85
|14794.99
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09%
|1171.00
|1172.00
|1162.10
|1072.44
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07%
|285.90
|286.10
|284.40
|6128.84
Source: Dion Global