In a move to strengthen rail connectivity between western and southern India, Southern Railway has announced two special train services connecting Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These include Valsad–Velankanni Special Train and Velankanni–Dahanu Road Special Train.

These special trains are expected to improve connectivity across the three states while providing an additional rail link to Velankanni, one of Tamil Nadu’s prominent pilgrimage destinations.

The newly announced services are expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists, and regular passengers by offering more travel options on this important route.

Here are the complete schedules, timings, and route details for both special trains.

Valsad–Velankanni Special Train: Schedule, stoppages and route

The special train between Valsad and Velankanni (Train No. 09030) will operate as a one-service special.

The train will depart from Valsad at 6:25 pm on July 14, 2026 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to arrive at Velankanni at 10:00 am on July 17, 2026 (Friday), completing its journey on the third day.

During its journey, the special train will operate via Dahanu Road, providing improved connectivity for passengers travelling between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The trains will halt at Valsad, Dahanu Road, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tirunallar, Karaikal, Nagore, Nagapattinam and Velankanni

Velankanni–Dahanu Road Special: Schedule, stoppages and route

The special train from Velankanni–Dahanu Road (Train No. 09029) will also operate as a one-service special.

The train will depart from Velankanni at 12:30 am on July 17, 2026 (Friday) and reach Dahanu Road at 2:50 pm on July 18, 2026 (Saturday).

The train will run via Vasai Road, offering an additional travel option for passengers returning towards Maharashtra.

The special train will halt at Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Nagore, Karaikal, Tirunallar, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore Cantonment, Katpadi, Renigunta, Razampeta, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna,Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburagi,Solapur, Daund, Pune, Lonavala,Panvel, Vasai Road,Palghar and Dahanu Road.