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Stock Screener

The Financial Express Stock Screener is designed to empower you with information and data so that you can make better investment decisions. And that too without making you work for it. How does it do that? By offering you ready-made screens. So, no cumbersome screening process. Just select the screener you want to use, and go!

Note: Over the coming weeks and months we will be adding many more read-made screens. So be sure to come back and check out the Financial Express Stock Screener regularly

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Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
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Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
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Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
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Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Top Mutual Fund Screens

Mutual fund screens for growth, stability, and performance.

Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds
Explore the top-performing mid-cap mutual funds, carefully filtered to identify long-term wealth creators.
Top Return Mutual Funds
Discover mutual funds that delivered the highest returns over the past 5 years across all equity categories.
Best Index Funds
Find the best index funds, ranked by their 5-year CAGR, for low-cost passive investing.
Best Multicap Funds
Explore the best multicap funds, offering exposure across large, mid, and small companies.
Highest Return Mutual Funds in Last 10 Years
Identify the mutual funds that have delivered the strongest wealth creation over the past decade.
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Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

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