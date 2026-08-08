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Breakout Stocks

Discover stocks poised for trading near 52-week highs that are capturing the attention of investors with strong momentum.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
ROCE (%)
52 w High (Rs)
52 w Low (Rs)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		11,00,000.00490.820.00NANMNA11.3911,90,000.0010,45,000.000.001.040.00
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		10,93,000.00367.360.001.26NM7.931.5810,99,999.999,70,000.000.001.100.00
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		10,21,000.00237.890.00NANMNA-60.6810,39,999.009,99,900.010.001.060.00
Bosch		42,000.001,23,883.620.64570.002.985,565.7020.5943,669.9528,650.0544.678.3524.07
Honeywell Automation India		37,791.0533,413.040.29150.7020.951,204.4015.9541,469.8026,250.0560.637.4924.70
PTC Industries		19,068.5528,588.620.0059.91138.96225.477.9919,863.0013,300.00281.5018.97131.20
Solar Industries India		18,400.001,66,501.700.06556.0369.953,052.7529.5019,160.5511,641.1099.2526.5240.15
LMW		16,695.0017,835.270.2155.52354.00860.726.2717,604.4511,729.45102.046.2236.46
Apar Industries		16,551.0066,508.070.36467.4577.806,591.0629.7517,148.006,800.0056.2912.3320.50
TVS Holdings		14,751.0029,844.380.581,173.5881.8717,076.1850.7816,150.0010,686.0015.154.627.09
Elantas Beck India		12,497.009,907.220.0670.8680.37283.3919.0613,166.607,111.0055.799.8334.13
UltraTech Cement		12,040.003,54,793.721.992,603.7215.3824,648.2012.0413,104.0010,329.0041.554.6319.12
Dynamatic Technologies		11,680.007,932.410.0912.5617.96433.1611.5112,870.006,338.85244.7610.0030.96
Oracle Financial Services Software		11,725.601,02,101.263.411,415.50120.523,125.2043.2411,986.906,232.2029.9213.0514.14
Bajaj Auto		11,642.003,25,391.381.293,188.7545.9321,688.8325.2211,795.857,879.4527.678.3817.42
Benares Hotels		10,169.001,321.970.258.258.8033.8926.2911,001.008,999.9530.116.2217.31
Craftsman Automation		10,400.0027,200.610.00150.5593.412,431.5814.4610,636.106,251.6558.508.3315.27
Polycab India		9,268.001,39,624.250.51796.6532.468,209.7330.8210,128.606,622.0048.7511.6324.13
Keltech Energies		9,750.05975.010.028.08-1.57183.2819.559,863.502,900.0034.176.377.43
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8,980.501,29,125.810.22551.3035.866,605.5019.629,326.806,680.0066.5013.6228.24
Navin Fluorine International		8,261.0042,375.620.15243.31107.671,045.0818.788,754.004,500.1053.6610.6628.50
Divi's Laboratories		8,248.502,18,971.760.36902.0065.503,080.0019.378,495.005,637.5074.8613.0639.05
Eicher Motors		8,005.002,19,750.751.021,462.5121.356,632.4223.698,232.805,588.1538.078.7524.85
ABB India		7,600.001,61,050.370.52362.303.003,558.8728.467,923.354,640.5053.9020.5543.30
Vadilal Industries		7,130.705,125.430.6059.73171.50415.8320.877,470.003,990.0032.046.0311.05
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you spot stocks on the verge of strong momentum moves, potentially delivering rapid short-term gains.

Momentum Meets Opportunity

Sharp price moves above resistance levels fuel breakout stocks, often resulting from strong demand, earnings surprises, or fresh market sentiment.

Volume Confirms Strength

Breakouts supported by volume are more reliable. High trade volume shows growing market interest, which helps build up the breakout.

Catch Trends Early

Breakouts identify uptrend or downtrend early. Catching these signals helps investors position themselves before the wider market jumps in.

Ideal for Short-Term Traders

For swing and momentum traders, breakout stocks offer entry points with strong upside potential in compressed timeframes.

FAQs on Breakout Stocks

How do you identify a breakout stock?

A breakout stock is identified when its price moves above a well-established resistance level or trading range, typically accompanied by a surge in trading volume. Investors use indicators like moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to confirm the breakout.

Are breakout stocks suitable for long-term investment?

Not always. Breakout stocks are generally better suited for short- to medium-term trades. While some breakouts can lead to sustained uptrends, others may reverse quickly. Don’t forget due diligence is must before you decide.

Should volume always confirm a breakout?

Yes. Volume is a critical indicator of breakouts. A breakout with strong volume indicates institutional interest and higher conviction, making it more reliable than low-volume breakouts, which can often be false signals.

Source: Dion Global

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