Discover stocks poised for trading near 52-week highs that are capturing the attention of investors with strong momentum.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
ROCE (%)
52 w High (Rs)
52 w Low (Rs)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|11,00,000.00
|490.82
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|11.39
|11,90,000.00
|10,45,000.00
|0.00
|1.04
|0.00
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|10,93,000.00
|367.36
|0.00
|1.26
|NM
|7.93
|1.58
|10,99,999.99
|9,70,000.00
|0.00
|1.10
|0.00
|Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT
|10,21,000.00
|237.89
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|-60.68
|10,39,999.00
|9,99,900.01
|0.00
|1.06
|0.00
|Bosch
|42,000.00
|1,23,883.62
|0.64
|570.00
|2.98
|5,565.70
|20.59
|43,669.95
|28,650.05
|44.67
|8.35
|24.07
|Honeywell Automation India
|37,791.05
|33,413.04
|0.29
|150.70
|20.95
|1,204.40
|15.95
|41,469.80
|26,250.05
|60.63
|7.49
|24.70
|PTC Industries
|19,068.55
|28,588.62
|0.00
|59.91
|138.96
|225.47
|7.99
|19,863.00
|13,300.00
|281.50
|18.97
|131.20
|Solar Industries India
|18,400.00
|1,66,501.70
|0.06
|556.03
|69.95
|3,052.75
|29.50
|19,160.55
|11,641.10
|99.25
|26.52
|40.15
|LMW
|16,695.00
|17,835.27
|0.21
|55.52
|354.00
|860.72
|6.27
|17,604.45
|11,729.45
|102.04
|6.22
|36.46
|Apar Industries
|16,551.00
|66,508.07
|0.36
|467.45
|77.80
|6,591.06
|29.75
|17,148.00
|6,800.00
|56.29
|12.33
|20.50
|TVS Holdings
|14,751.00
|29,844.38
|0.58
|1,173.58
|81.87
|17,076.18
|50.78
|16,150.00
|10,686.00
|15.15
|4.62
|7.09
|Elantas Beck India
|12,497.00
|9,907.22
|0.06
|70.86
|80.37
|283.39
|19.06
|13,166.60
|7,111.00
|55.79
|9.83
|34.13
|UltraTech Cement
|12,040.00
|3,54,793.72
|1.99
|2,603.72
|15.38
|24,648.20
|12.04
|13,104.00
|10,329.00
|41.55
|4.63
|19.12
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11,680.00
|7,932.41
|0.09
|12.56
|17.96
|433.16
|11.51
|12,870.00
|6,338.85
|244.76
|10.00
|30.96
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11,725.60
|1,02,101.26
|3.41
|1,415.50
|120.52
|3,125.20
|43.24
|11,986.90
|6,232.20
|29.92
|13.05
|14.14
|Bajaj Auto
|11,642.00
|3,25,391.38
|1.29
|3,188.75
|45.93
|21,688.83
|25.22
|11,795.85
|7,879.45
|27.67
|8.38
|17.42
|Benares Hotels
|10,169.00
|1,321.97
|0.25
|8.25
|8.80
|33.89
|26.29
|11,001.00
|8,999.95
|30.11
|6.22
|17.31
|Craftsman Automation
|10,400.00
|27,200.61
|0.00
|150.55
|93.41
|2,431.58
|14.46
|10,636.10
|6,251.65
|58.50
|8.33
|15.27
|Polycab India
|9,268.00
|1,39,624.25
|0.51
|796.65
|32.46
|8,209.73
|30.82
|10,128.60
|6,622.00
|48.75
|11.63
|24.13
|Keltech Energies
|9,750.05
|975.01
|0.02
|8.08
|-1.57
|183.28
|19.55
|9,863.50
|2,900.00
|34.17
|6.37
|7.43
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8,980.50
|1,29,125.81
|0.22
|551.30
|35.86
|6,605.50
|19.62
|9,326.80
|6,680.00
|66.50
|13.62
|28.24
|Navin Fluorine International
|8,261.00
|42,375.62
|0.15
|243.31
|107.67
|1,045.08
|18.78
|8,754.00
|4,500.10
|53.66
|10.66
|28.50
|Divi's Laboratories
|8,248.50
|2,18,971.76
|0.36
|902.00
|65.50
|3,080.00
|19.37
|8,495.00
|5,637.50
|74.86
|13.06
|39.05
|Eicher Motors
|8,005.00
|2,19,750.75
|1.02
|1,462.51
|21.35
|6,632.42
|23.69
|8,232.80
|5,588.15
|38.07
|8.75
|24.85
|ABB India
|7,600.00
|1,61,050.37
|0.52
|362.30
|3.00
|3,558.87
|28.46
|7,923.35
|4,640.50
|53.90
|20.55
|43.30
|Vadilal Industries
|7,130.70
|5,125.43
|0.60
|59.73
|171.50
|415.83
|20.87
|7,470.00
|3,990.00
|32.04
|6.03
|11.05
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener helps you spot stocks on the verge of strong momentum moves, potentially delivering rapid short-term gains.
Sharp price moves above resistance levels fuel breakout stocks, often resulting from strong demand, earnings surprises, or fresh market sentiment.
Breakouts supported by volume are more reliable. High trade volume shows growing market interest, which helps build up the breakout.
Breakouts identify uptrend or downtrend early. Catching these signals helps investors position themselves before the wider market jumps in.
For swing and momentum traders, breakout stocks offer entry points with strong upside potential in compressed timeframes.
A breakout stock is identified when its price moves above a well-established resistance level or trading range, typically accompanied by a surge in trading volume. Investors use indicators like moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to confirm the breakout.
Not always. Breakout stocks are generally better suited for short- to medium-term trades. While some breakouts can lead to sustained uptrends, others may reverse quickly. Don’t forget due diligence is must before you decide.
Yes. Volume is a critical indicator of breakouts. A breakout with strong volume indicates institutional interest and higher conviction, making it more reliable than low-volume breakouts, which can often be false signals.
Source: Dion Global