This screener helps you spot stocks on the verge of strong momentum moves, potentially delivering rapid short-term gains.

Momentum Meets Opportunity

Sharp price moves above resistance levels fuel breakout stocks, often resulting from strong demand, earnings surprises, or fresh market sentiment.

Volume Confirms Strength

Breakouts supported by volume are more reliable. High trade volume shows growing market interest, which helps build up the breakout.

Catch Trends Early

Breakouts identify uptrend or downtrend early. Catching these signals helps investors position themselves before the wider market jumps in.

Ideal for Short-Term Traders

For swing and momentum traders, breakout stocks offer entry points with strong upside potential in compressed timeframes.