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Low Price Blue Chips stocks

Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
52 W Low (Rs)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.6823,769.501.32306.2751.262,137.271.826.0518.5024.911.107.51
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.8116,894.591.64331.5123.160.00NM1.2320.4612.211.20NM
Trident		25.1712,826.521.99158.0912.951,786.834.6810.5422.0032.462.6913.38
UCO Bank		26.4533,167.131.66665.72-71.076,744.5915.101.7022.3013.441.19NM
Central Bank of India		31.4028,421.403.821,324.6110.539,725.9012.791.5929.356.230.73NM
Indian Overseas Bank		34.2966,030.850.001,716.2945.648,777.5718.822.2431.1811.081.79NM
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.0527,222.970.00145.321.553,407.2636.6235.4735.6743.3912.5922.93
IRB InvIT Fund		64.228,230.440.0096.613.29528.1887.464.0257.0624.310.740.00
SJVN		67.8826,675.452.21224.742.211,394.3851.985.8563.0641.751.8715.38
Energy Infrastructure Trust		75.505,013.200.0013.931,154.95952.39-4.474.3771.5949.670.938.97
NHPC		77.0077,346.772.091,178.09-4.503,808.3118.504.1468.6620.381.8720.53
Inox Wind		77.9513,471.610.0064.09-58.44814.10-1.4710.3773.8433.172.1114.38
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.8071,491.430.00715.2822.633,063.0217.1044.3972.6026.563.1716.21
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.601,15,786.962.371,927.2110.408,261.1119.4646.3786.0916.102.0420.34
SBFC Finance		94.2210,441.520.0093.9427.52360.6729.3227.4479.6130.253.3016.11
GMR Power and Urban Infra		97.007,575.870.00-113.56NM2,004.0915.3510.7089.0512.623.988.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		99.809,081.790.00185.12-2.96311.38-0.6113.8585.5010.031.170.00
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.008,793.940.00116.4510.38416.4010.0114.5799.7038.736.3214.82
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		113.0017,062.820.00129.7232.22841.5460.687.6998.2034.561.750.00
Punjab National Bank		114.701,31,824.062.625,834.77174.2933,589.173.121.4998.505.970.88NM
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.0033,710.781.13338.5337.122,249.4715.5051.07108.7017.152.4514.79
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.107,011.961.84186.72107.995,580.5749.6311.47106.1016.401.378.55
Indian Energy Exchange		127.8011,395.832.74134.7611.65157.8811.3844.31114.5022.488.3515.53
JM Financial		128.3012,277.802.53368.57-35.671,200.538.0322.14112.3011.801.156.80
Ircon International		131.5512,372.481.44191.46-9.133,188.98-6.547.30114.5020.781.869.81
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

Identify companies with solid track records trading at affordable prices, which makes them the conservative investor go-to.

Blue Chip = Quality & Reliability

These are companies with strong brands, proven performance, and market leadership—ideal for long-term wealth building.

Lower Price = Easier Entry

Low stock prices, not necessarily low value, make these shares easily accessible for those with limited capital.

Suitable for SIP or Accumulation

Affordable blue chips are great for staggered investing strategies like SIPs, helping build exposure over time.

Defensive in Market Downturns

Blue chip stocks are more resilient during corrections, providing stability to portfolios.

FAQs on Low Price Blue Chips stocks

Are low-price blue chip stocks better than midcaps?

They offer more stability and lower risk but may have slower growth than mid-caps. For conservative investors they can provide peace of mind with steady returns.

Is the stock price related to performance?

Not directly. A lower price doesn’t mean a stock is cheap or underperforming. It could simply mean the company has more outstanding shares. Always check the PE, PB, and RoE ratios to get the complete picture.

How to assess a blue chip beyond brand name?

Check fundamentals like revenue growth, debt levels, profit margins, RoE, and governance. Also, look at historical performance and market share in their industry.

Source: Dion Global

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