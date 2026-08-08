Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
52 W Low (Rs)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|23,769.50
|1.32
|306.27
|51.26
|2,137.27
|1.82
|6.05
|18.50
|24.91
|1.10
|7.51
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|16,894.59
|1.64
|331.51
|23.16
|0.00
|NM
|1.23
|20.46
|12.21
|1.20
|NM
|Trident
|25.17
|12,826.52
|1.99
|158.09
|12.95
|1,786.83
|4.68
|10.54
|22.00
|32.46
|2.69
|13.38
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|33,167.13
|1.66
|665.72
|-71.07
|6,744.59
|15.10
|1.70
|22.30
|13.44
|1.19
|NM
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|28,421.40
|3.82
|1,324.61
|10.53
|9,725.90
|12.79
|1.59
|29.35
|6.23
|0.73
|NM
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|66,030.85
|0.00
|1,716.29
|45.64
|8,777.57
|18.82
|2.24
|31.18
|11.08
|1.79
|NM
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|27,222.97
|0.00
|145.32
|1.55
|3,407.26
|36.62
|35.47
|35.67
|43.39
|12.59
|22.93
|IRB InvIT Fund
|64.22
|8,230.44
|0.00
|96.61
|3.29
|528.18
|87.46
|4.02
|57.06
|24.31
|0.74
|0.00
|SJVN
|67.88
|26,675.45
|2.21
|224.74
|2.21
|1,394.38
|51.98
|5.85
|63.06
|41.75
|1.87
|15.38
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|75.50
|5,013.20
|0.00
|13.93
|1,154.95
|952.39
|-4.47
|4.37
|71.59
|49.67
|0.93
|8.97
|NHPC
|77.00
|77,346.77
|2.09
|1,178.09
|-4.50
|3,808.31
|18.50
|4.14
|68.66
|20.38
|1.87
|20.53
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|13,471.61
|0.00
|64.09
|-58.44
|814.10
|-1.47
|10.37
|73.84
|33.17
|2.11
|14.38
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|71,491.43
|0.00
|715.28
|22.63
|3,063.02
|17.10
|44.39
|72.60
|26.56
|3.17
|16.21
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|1,15,786.96
|2.37
|1,927.21
|10.40
|8,261.11
|19.46
|46.37
|86.09
|16.10
|2.04
|20.34
|SBFC Finance
|94.22
|10,441.52
|0.00
|93.94
|27.52
|360.67
|29.32
|27.44
|79.61
|30.25
|3.30
|16.11
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|97.00
|7,575.87
|0.00
|-113.56
|NM
|2,004.09
|15.35
|10.70
|89.05
|12.62
|3.98
|8.68
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|99.80
|9,081.79
|0.00
|185.12
|-2.96
|311.38
|-0.61
|13.85
|85.50
|10.03
|1.17
|0.00
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|8,793.94
|0.00
|116.45
|10.38
|416.40
|10.01
|14.57
|99.70
|38.73
|6.32
|14.82
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust
|113.00
|17,062.82
|0.00
|129.72
|32.22
|841.54
|60.68
|7.69
|98.20
|34.56
|1.75
|0.00
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|1,31,824.06
|2.62
|5,834.77
|174.29
|33,589.17
|3.12
|1.49
|98.50
|5.97
|0.88
|NM
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|120.00
|33,710.78
|1.13
|338.53
|37.12
|2,249.47
|15.50
|51.07
|108.70
|17.15
|2.45
|14.79
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|7,011.96
|1.84
|186.72
|107.99
|5,580.57
|49.63
|11.47
|106.10
|16.40
|1.37
|8.55
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|11,395.83
|2.74
|134.76
|11.65
|157.88
|11.38
|44.31
|114.50
|22.48
|8.35
|15.53
|JM Financial
|128.30
|12,277.80
|2.53
|368.57
|-35.67
|1,200.53
|8.03
|22.14
|112.30
|11.80
|1.15
|6.80
|Ircon International
|131.55
|12,372.48
|1.44
|191.46
|-9.13
|3,188.98
|-6.54
|7.30
|114.50
|20.78
|1.86
|9.81
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Identify companies with solid track records trading at affordable prices, which makes them the conservative investor go-to.
These are companies with strong brands, proven performance, and market leadership—ideal for long-term wealth building.
Low stock prices, not necessarily low value, make these shares easily accessible for those with limited capital.
Affordable blue chips are great for staggered investing strategies like SIPs, helping build exposure over time.
Blue chip stocks are more resilient during corrections, providing stability to portfolios.
They offer more stability and lower risk but may have slower growth than mid-caps. For conservative investors they can provide peace of mind with steady returns.
Not directly. A lower price doesn’t mean a stock is cheap or underperforming. It could simply mean the company has more outstanding shares. Always check the PE, PB, and RoE ratios to get the complete picture.
Check fundamentals like revenue growth, debt levels, profit margins, RoE, and governance. Also, look at historical performance and market share in their industry.
Source: Dion Global