IT firm Wipro reported flat profit at Rs 3,352 crore, rising 0.6% year-on-year. Wipro Q1 revenue also came lower-than-expected, hurt by weakness in its manufacturing segment and a part of its Americas business.



Consolidated revenue in Q1FY27 rose 10.6% to Rs 24,479 croreYoY but revenue in constant currency, or stripping out exchange rate effects, rose only 0.9% on-year.

Wipro Q1FY27: 5 key highlights

Here are 5 key highlights fromWipro’s Q1FY27.

1. Wipro Q2FY27 Guidance

The Bengaluru-based IT firm forecast second-quarter revenue to range from a 1.5% sequential decline to 0.5% ⁠growth, implying revenue of $2.57 ⁠billion to $2.63 billion.

2. Wipro total bookings slip in Q1

Wipro reported total bookings of $3.37 billion, down 2.4% sequentially in constant currency.

Large deal bookings, however, increased 12.9% quarter-on-quarter to $1.63 billion. The company signed 13 large deals during the quarter.



Hinting at AI-led pricing pressure that the IT sector is facing, Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said, “Clients are moving beyond technology modernization to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner.”

3. Wipro Q1 margins take a big hit

Its IT Services operating margin came in at 16%, down 130 basis points sequentially and 120 basis points year-on-year.

4. Wipro makes modest headcount addition

Wipro’s headcount stood at 243,044 employees from 2,42,156 employees at the end of Q4FY26. This shows an addition of 888 employees.

Voluntary attrition stood at 13.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Hinting on hiring, Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer, Aparna Iyer said “As we navigate an evolving technology landscape, we remain focused on investing in our people and strategic priority areas. While these investments may create some near-term margin volatility, it sets a strong foundation for future growth.

5. Wipro announces dividend

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date has been fixed as July 27. The dividend will be paid on or before August 14.