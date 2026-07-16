IT giant, Wipro has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the June quarter. The company will check its record books by July end to determine the shareholders eligible for the payout, and beneficiaries shall receive the same in August.

Therefore, to make sure you don’t want to miss out on any details with regards to Wipro’s interim dividend payout, here’s all you need to know

Wiprp: Q1FY27 Dividend record and payment date

Wipro has scheduled its record date for Monday, July 27 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its interim dividend payout of Rs 2 per share, of Rs 2 each. In simple terms this means if an investor wishes to receive the dividend payout they need to appear in the company’s record books on or before this date.

Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before Friday, August 14.

“We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than $3 Bn in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth,” said Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro.

Wipro: Dividend history

In FY26, the IT major paid out a total of Rs 11 per share in dividends. This comprises two interim dividends, one announced in July and the other in January.

At the current stock price of Rs 177.74 its dividend yield stands at 6.19%.

In FY25 the company had paid a total of Rs 7 per share in dividends.

Wipro: Q1FY27 financial performance

For the June quarter, Wipro reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, inching up 0.65% from Rs 3,330 reported in the year-ago period. However, Wipro’s profit declined 4% sequentially.

The software company’s revenue from operations for Q1FY27 advanced 10% YoY to Rs 24,479 crore from Rs 22,135 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a QoQ basis it climbed 1%.

Wipro: Share price

Wipro’s stock ended Thursday’s session on NSE at Rs 177.74, up nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month its share price has declined by more than 2%, and over the past six months it has fallen 32%.