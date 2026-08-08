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Best Defence Stocks

Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Hindustan Aeronautics		4,910.003,28,368.5322.2113.740.007.1116.0836.028.0013.88
Bharat Electronics		402.102,93,926.2125.2731.880.0015.9026.6447.8212.2533.00
Solar Industries India		18,400.001,66,501.7026.7229.500.2312.4330.3699.2526.5240.15
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2,500.001,00,845.0026.4828.510.05-5.9932.1635.2910.3420.80
Bharat Dynamics		1,294.0047,433.199.917.210.00-0.646.08112.8511.1854.86
Cochin Shipyard		1,513.0039,804.1212.2016.660.1928.5443.4355.556.7824.65
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2,598.9029,770.9228.4836.760.0039.8348.5637.1911.3417.94
Data Patterns (India)		4,375.5024,495.7915.6321.180.0026.8130.3191.4314.1142.04
MTAR Technologies		7,075.6021,764.2611.4315.660.4515.16-1.85163.1026.4656.71
Astra Microwave Products		1,839.9017,468.9314.6720.990.2212.5540.3390.5313.2923.01
Zen Technologies		1,724.2515,568.3110.2415.530.0016.2567.8186.418.2433.81
BEML		1,795.0014,950.384.815.900.103.72-3.62105.775.1035.61
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1,275.7010,280.5312.1415.910.0428.9233.17116.6914.1734.50
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.808,145.548.588.780.1911.50-5.6061.965.3218.75
Dynamatic Technologies		11,680.007,932.414.0811.510.677.2111.91244.7610.0030.96
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1,447.407,367.568.5812.300.1536.6940.51102.309.9929.34
Cyient DLM		683.155,423.077.2410.450.1014.8832.1966.065.3613.12
DCX Systems		178.651,989.92-0.500.830.00-15.99NMNM1.3234.10
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Defence sector is Hindustan Aeronautics. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 33,088.82 cr.

Hindustan Aeronautics has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,28,368.53 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindustan Aeronautics’s share price gained 7.89%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindustan Aeronautics here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all defence stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

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Why Use This Screener?

This defence stocks screener helps you explore companies tied to defence production, R&D, and indigenisation.

Government Policy Push

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and import curbs have accelerated local defence manufacturing.

Multi-Year Order Visibility

Defence contracts are typically long-term, providing stable earnings over the years.

Dual Civil-Military Use

Many defence firms, such as Bharat Electronics , Hindustan Aeronautics , and DCX Systems also serve aerospace, railways, and electronics, diversifying revenue streams.

High-Tech Edge

Players involved in radars, drones, missiles, or avionics command premium valuations due to niche capabilities.

FAQs on Best Defence Stocks

Are defence stocks recession-proof?

Largely, yes. Defence spending is often insulated from economic slowdowns due to strategic priorities. Public-sector orders also provide long-term revenue visibility.

What drives valuations: orders or innovation?

Both. Large, long-term orders ensure cash flow, while innovation in areas like drones, missiles, and surveillance equipment can unlock premium valuations and export potential.

Are defence PSU stocks better than private players?

PSUs offer stability and strong order books, but private players are agile, tech-driven, and export-focused. A mix of both offers diversification.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Defence Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund25.64Hindustan Aeronautics8.72
HSBC Infrastructure Fund14.44Bharat Electronics10.47
Edelweiss Nifty 100 Quality 30 Index Fund13.10Bharat Electronics6.78

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