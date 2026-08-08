This defence stocks screener helps you explore companies tied to defence production, R&D, and indigenisation.

Government Policy Push

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and import curbs have accelerated local defence manufacturing.

Multi-Year Order Visibility

Defence contracts are typically long-term, providing stable earnings over the years.

Dual Civil-Military Use

Many defence firms, such as Bharat Electronics , Hindustan Aeronautics , and DCX Systems also serve aerospace, railways, and electronics, diversifying revenue streams.

High-Tech Edge

Players involved in radars, drones, missiles, or avionics command premium valuations due to niche capabilities.