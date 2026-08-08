Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4,910.00
|3,28,368.53
|22.21
|13.74
|0.00
|7.11
|16.08
|36.02
|8.00
|13.88
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2,93,926.21
|25.27
|31.88
|0.00
|15.90
|26.64
|47.82
|12.25
|33.00
|Solar Industries India
|18,400.00
|1,66,501.70
|26.72
|29.50
|0.23
|12.43
|30.36
|99.25
|26.52
|40.15
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2,500.00
|1,00,845.00
|26.48
|28.51
|0.05
|-5.99
|32.16
|35.29
|10.34
|20.80
|Bharat Dynamics
|1,294.00
|47,433.19
|9.91
|7.21
|0.00
|-0.64
|6.08
|112.85
|11.18
|54.86
|Cochin Shipyard
|1,513.00
|39,804.12
|12.20
|16.66
|0.19
|28.54
|43.43
|55.55
|6.78
|24.65
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2,598.90
|29,770.92
|28.48
|36.76
|0.00
|39.83
|48.56
|37.19
|11.34
|17.94
|Data Patterns (India)
|4,375.50
|24,495.79
|15.63
|21.18
|0.00
|26.81
|30.31
|91.43
|14.11
|42.04
|MTAR Technologies
|7,075.60
|21,764.26
|11.43
|15.66
|0.45
|15.16
|-1.85
|163.10
|26.46
|56.71
|Astra Microwave Products
|1,839.90
|17,468.93
|14.67
|20.99
|0.22
|12.55
|40.33
|90.53
|13.29
|23.01
|Zen Technologies
|1,724.25
|15,568.31
|10.24
|15.53
|0.00
|16.25
|67.81
|86.41
|8.24
|33.81
|BEML
|1,795.00
|14,950.38
|4.81
|5.90
|0.10
|3.72
|-3.62
|105.77
|5.10
|35.61
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1,275.70
|10,280.53
|12.14
|15.91
|0.04
|28.92
|33.17
|116.69
|14.17
|34.50
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|8,145.54
|8.58
|8.78
|0.19
|11.50
|-5.60
|61.96
|5.32
|18.75
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11,680.00
|7,932.41
|4.08
|11.51
|0.67
|7.21
|11.91
|244.76
|10.00
|30.96
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1,447.40
|7,367.56
|8.58
|12.30
|0.15
|36.69
|40.51
|102.30
|9.99
|29.34
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|5,423.07
|7.24
|10.45
|0.10
|14.88
|32.19
|66.06
|5.36
|13.12
|DCX Systems
|178.65
|1,989.92
|-0.50
|0.83
|0.00
|-15.99
|NM
|NM
|1.32
|34.10
The largest company, by revenues, in the Defence sector is Hindustan Aeronautics. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 33,088.82 cr.
Hindustan Aeronautics has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,28,368.53 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindustan Aeronautics’s share price gained 7.89%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindustan Aeronautics here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all defence stocks here.
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Read More
This defence stocks screener helps you explore companies tied to defence production, R&D, and indigenisation.
‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and import curbs have accelerated local defence manufacturing.
Defence contracts are typically long-term, providing stable earnings over the years.
Many defence firms, such as Bharat Electronics , Hindustan Aeronautics , and DCX Systems also serve aerospace, railways, and electronics, diversifying revenue streams.
Players involved in radars, drones, missiles, or avionics command premium valuations due to niche capabilities.
Largely, yes. Defence spending is often insulated from economic slowdowns due to strategic priorities. Public-sector orders also provide long-term revenue visibility.
Both. Large, long-term orders ensure cash flow, while innovation in areas like drones, missiles, and surveillance equipment can unlock premium valuations and export potential.
PSUs offer stability and strong order books, but private players are agile, tech-driven, and export-focused. A mix of both offers diversification.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|25.64
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|8.72
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|14.44
|Bharat Electronics
|10.47
|Edelweiss Nifty 100 Quality 30 Index Fund
|13.10
|Bharat Electronics
|6.78