To meet the growing travel demand and provide more convenience to passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special train services for a few more days.

The extension is expected to ease the load on this busy route by offering more travel options and improving the chances of getting confirmed tickets.

The special trains will continue to pass through several major stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, providing seamless connectivity between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur.

Check out the latest schedule, route, and stoppages of the special train here.

Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special trains: Schedule, timings, route

The Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special trains will continue to operate for four additional trips in August 2026.

Train No. 07075 (Hyderabad–Gorakhpur) will run on Fridays – August 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2026, completing four extended trips.

Similarly, Train No. 07076 (Gorakhpur–Hyderabad) in the return direction will run on Sundays— August 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026, also completing four extended trips.

Route and stoppages

The Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special train will pass through several major stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Gorakhpur.

The train will stop at Hyderabad, Secunderabad Junction, Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Mancheral, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur Junction, Betul, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki Junction, Gonda Junction and Gorakhpur Junction.

More seats and better journey for passengers

The extended special train services will make travel easier for passengers on the Hyderabad–Gorakhpur route. With more trips being operated, more seats will be available, making it easier to get confirmed tickets during the busy travel period.

By operating additional trips, South Central Railway aims to provide a more comfortable travel experience and reduce the rush on this popular route.