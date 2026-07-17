PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Haryana today and inaugurated and launched the Hydrogen train. He also unveiled several infrastructure projects. The visit was headlined by the flag-off of India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.

The inauguration of key sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, new train services, redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and major investments in healthcare, education and road connectivity were also in focus.

PM Modi flags-off Hydrogen Train from Jind-Sonipat – No. of coaches, speed, and more

A major highlight of the visit was the flagging off India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train between Jind and Sonipat. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train uses hydrogen fuel cell technology to generate electricity onboard, producing only water vapour as a by-product and resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.

The 10-coach train is among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed globally and is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful trainsets of its kind. The project marks India’s entry into the select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered passenger trains and is expected to strengthen the country’s push towards clean and sustainable rail mobility.

New train services, railway stations and healthcare projects

Apart from the hydrogen train, Modi will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt. He will also dedicate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line and flag off the Kartoli-Ambala and Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train services, improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, aimed at easing traffic congestion at railway crossings, besides inaugurating major healthcare infrastructure, including the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGIMER Chandigarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new Critical Care Block at the institute and dedicate medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway key launch among other major highway projects

Road infrastructure was another key focus of the visit. Modi dedicated the 157.92-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1-5), a major section of the 667-km Greenfield corridor expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly six hours while halving the Delhi-Amritsar journey.

Other highway projects include the Ambala-Kala Amb Highway, the Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway, the Hansi-Barwala Highway project, Package-6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Southern Ludhiana Bypass, the IT City-Kurali Greenfield Highway and the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway. Together, these projects are expected to improve regional connectivity, reduce logistics costs and strengthen links between Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

The visit also included the foundation stone for a Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra and will include educational infrastructure projects in Chandigarh, taking the total value of projects being launched across the three regions to more than Rs 25,000 crore.

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