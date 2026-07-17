PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Haryana today and inaugurated and launched the Hydrogen train. He also unveiled several infrastructure projects. The visit was headlined by the flag-off of India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.
The inauguration of key sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, new train services, redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and major investments in healthcare, education and road connectivity were also in focus.
PM Modi flags-off Hydrogen Train from Jind-Sonipat – No. of coaches, speed, and more
A major highlight of the visit was the flagging off India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train between Jind and Sonipat. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train uses hydrogen fuel cell technology to generate electricity onboard, producing only water vapour as a by-product and resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.
The 10-coach train is among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed globally and is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful trainsets of its kind. The project marks India’s entry into the select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered passenger trains and is expected to strengthen the country’s push towards clean and sustainable rail mobility.
New train services, railway stations and healthcare projects
Apart from the hydrogen train, Modi will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt. He will also dedicate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line and flag off the Kartoli-Ambala and Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train services, improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
The Prime Minister also dedicated the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, aimed at easing traffic congestion at railway crossings, besides inaugurating major healthcare infrastructure, including the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGIMER Chandigarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new Critical Care Block at the institute and dedicate medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul.
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway key launch among other major highway projects
Road infrastructure was another key focus of the visit. Modi dedicated the 157.92-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1-5), a major section of the 667-km Greenfield corridor expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly six hours while halving the Delhi-Amritsar journey.
Other highway projects include the Ambala-Kala Amb Highway, the Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway, the Hansi-Barwala Highway project, Package-6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Southern Ludhiana Bypass, the IT City-Kurali Greenfield Highway and the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway. Together, these projects are expected to improve regional connectivity, reduce logistics costs and strengthen links between Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.
The visit also included the foundation stone for a Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra and will include educational infrastructure projects in Chandigarh, taking the total value of projects being launched across the three regions to more than Rs 25,000 crore.
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PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: PM Modi fondly remembers Jind visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind and launched development projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore across Haryana. Addressing a public rally at HUDA Ground, he began his speech in Haryanvi and fondly recalled his long association with Jind, saying he first visited the district decades ago during his organisational days. He also reminisced about the affection of the people, the famous Murrah buffalo, pure desi ghee and Jind's traditional ghevar.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's large-scale rail electrification has insulated the railway network from disruptions in global fuel supplies, citing the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. He said the country would have faced a major crisis had a similar situation emerged before 2014, when a large part of the rail network depended on diesel locomotives.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's development momentum has remained intact despite global conflicts and rising oil prices.
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PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: PM Modi recalls early days in Jind
Recalling his long association with the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said visiting Jind brought back memories from the early days of his organisational work.
"For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection and love you all gave me then is something I have not forgotten to this day," the Prime Minister said.
Earlier, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Among the key projects, he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana.
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Among the key projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana. These include the 157.92-km-long, four-lane, access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), built at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore. Part of the 667-km Greenfield corridor, the expressway is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly six hours, while reducing the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about eight hours to four hours.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Haryana's Jind.
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Following the flag-off of India's first hydrogen-powered train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the launch as a historic technological milestone, saying India now possesses the complete technology required to develop hydrogen-powered trains.
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With the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train, India has joined a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered rail services, marking a significant step towards cleaner and more sustainable railway transportation.
PM Modi Haryana Visit Live Updates: Watch
#watch | Jind, Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind to Sonipat— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026
(Video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/kMQv2nBhOZ
PM Modi Haryana Visit Live Updates: PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana, placing the country among a select group of nations operating hydrogen-powered trains. The launch marks a significant step towards greener mobility, with hydrogen emerging as one of the cleanest fuels for rail transport.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live Updates: Loco pilot highlights advanced features of hydrogen train
Loco pilot Gagandeep said India's first hydrogen-powered train is equipped with advanced safety features and a dual power-car configuration. "We received extensive training from experts from Chennai. It is a very powerful train with eight passenger coaches and two power cars, providing propulsion from both the front and rear," he said.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live Updates: NHAI chief inspects expressway inauguration preparations
NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav inspected preparations at the Hasangarh Toll Plaza ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Haryana section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live Updates: 89-km Jind-Sonipat route to get India's first hydrogen-powered train
The 89-km Jind-Sonipat route will get India's hydrogen-powered train, designed, engineered and integrated using indigenous technology. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the 10-coach train features a 3,200 HP propulsion system, produces only water vapour as emissions, operates without overhead electrification, and reduces both noise and dependence on fossil fuels.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live Updates: Crowd gathers ahead of PM Modi's rally in Jind
#watch | Jind, Haryana: Women sang and danced at a public rally organised at HUDA Ground, opposite Eklavya Stadium, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonipat.
#watch | Jind, Haryana | Women sing and dance as they celebrate at the public rally organised at HUDA Ground, opposite Eklavya Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally shortly and inaugurate country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind to Sonipat. pic.twitter.com/kQYNnjOjIY— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: Hydrogen Train Key features
10-coach train: Hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset with 10 coaches.
1,200 kW propulsion: Powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.
Speed: Maximum operational speed of 75 kmph; design speed of 110 kmph.
Passenger capacity: Can accommodate around 2,600 passengers.
Indigenously developed: Designed and manufactured as a prototype in India.
Route: Will run on the Jind–Sonipat section, connecting Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat.
Intermediate stations: Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butane Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: Railway Minister reviews hydrogen train readiness
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparations at Jind ahead of the inaugural run of India's first hydrogen-powered train and interacted with loco pilots and railway staff.
Ahead of the inaugural journey of Bharat's first Hydrogen Train, Hon'ble Minister of Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw reviewed the preparations at Jind and interacted with loco pilots and railway staff.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 17, 2026
#hydrogentrainारत_की_पहली_हाइड्रोजन_ट्रेन pic.twitter.com/YvLQsEcv1F
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: Delhi-Katra Expressway to cut travel time by half
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to the nation on Friday, a project expected to slash travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly six hours, while reducing the journey between Delhi and Amritsar from about eight hours to four hours.
PM Modi Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Visit Live: Multi-crore development projects and public address
Following the train launch, at around 11:30 AM, PM Modi will head to the Eklavya Stadium in Jind. There, he will lay the foundation stones for and dedicate various developmental projects valued at roughly ₹14,700 crore to the nation. The Prime Minister will also deliver an address to the public gathering assembled at the venue.