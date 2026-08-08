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List of Defence Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of defence companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on defence stocks here.

Defence Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1447.40110.158.2440.00
BEML		1795.0069.704.04100.79
Cyient DLM		683.1520.403.0895.81
Dynamatic Technologies		11680.00290.552.551.17
Astra Microwave Products		1839.9038.252.128.78
MTAR Technologies		7075.60129.801.8728.99
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.68158.43
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126.85
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339.00
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398.22
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.28153.09
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523.77
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429.68
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864.25
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991.45
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1275.70-41.55-3.1590.98
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Defence sector stocks today are Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (up 8.24%) and BEML (up 4.04%). On the other hand, the top losers include Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 3.15%) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.19%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Defence sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Defence Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund25.64Hindustan Aeronautics8.72
HSBC Infrastructure Fund14.44Bharat Electronics10.47
Edelweiss Nifty 100 Quality 30 Index Fund13.10Bharat Electronics6.78

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