Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of defence companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on defence stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1447.40
|110.15
|8.24
|40.00
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|100.79
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|20.40
|3.08
|95.81
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11680.00
|290.55
|2.55
|1.17
|Astra Microwave Products
|1839.90
|38.25
|2.12
|8.78
|MTAR Technologies
|7075.60
|129.80
|1.87
|28.99
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|158.43
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26.85
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39.00
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98.22
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|153.09
|Data Patterns (India)
|4375.50
|-15.50
|-0.35
|23.77
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Zen Technologies
|1724.25
|-12.85
|-0.74
|29.68
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4.25
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91.45
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1275.70
|-41.55
|-3.15
|90.98
The top gainers among the Defence sector stocks today are Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (up 8.24%) and BEML (up 4.04%). On the other hand, the top losers include Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 3.15%) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Defence sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|25.64
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|8.72
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|14.44
|Bharat Electronics
|10.47
|Edelweiss Nifty 100 Quality 30 Index Fund
|13.10
|Bharat Electronics
|6.78