The Financial Express
The government cuts edible oil import duties to ease retail price hikes amid rising global costs, supporting consumers and boosting…
The IRDAI’s consultation paper proposes sharp cuts in insurance commissions, prompting insurers to invest in technology and agent networks while…
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri warns that global oil supply route disruptions and chokepoint risks pose a greater threat than…
Speaking at the SBI Conclave, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur outlined how India’s path to global leadership relies on robust…
Large consumers may be required to ramp up storage and adopt smart energy-management systems
India’s private seed industry urges the government to establish a single regulatory framework and accelerate approvals for GM and genome-edited…
Tax policy certainty vital to spur foreign investments
The NSO’s latest PLFS report provides first-ever district-level data, revealing that over 30% of youth in nearly a quarter of…
RBI may lift rates 75-100 bps if crude and US yields stay high, keeping bond yields elevated; read how sectors…
The Indian rupee hit intraday low of 95.95 against dollar led by high crude prices and surging treasury yields.
India’s economic outlook for FY27 has improved with major global institutions raising GDP growth forecasts despite challenges like the West…
The government has reduced import duties on crude and refined edible oils including soyabean, palm, and sunflower oils to curb…
The three state-run oil marketing companies are losing an estimated Rs 530 crore daily due to surging crude prices and…
MoSPI has said ASUSE contains economic activity codes covering gig work such as drivers working through aggregators and delivery-service activities.
Premium non-basmati rice prices like Sona Masoori, Ponni, and Swarna have risen 10-25% due to lower paddy area and deficient…
India is set to extend anti-dumping duties on flat-rolled aluminium and aluminium foil imports from China and Southeast Asia to…
BRICS countries plan to form two working groups on international taxation, transfer pricing, and revenue statistics to tackle common fiscal…
India’s private sector activity rose in September, driven by stronger manufacturing and services sectors despite global challenges. PMI hit a…