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List of Information Technology Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of information technology companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on information technology stocks here.

Information Technology Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.841534.09
MPS		2930.45158.805.739.12
Seshaasai Technologies		408.7020.605.3131.61
Onward Technologies		292.0013.104.7024.00
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53230.25
Rashi Peripherals		892.0526.753.0924.78
Control Print		580.0016.602.951.40
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088.30
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985.56
Magellanic Cloud		29.630.712.46139.04
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.42169.00
Newgen Software Technologies		552.009.751.8047.63
Hinduja Global Solutions		429.556.551.552.52
Expleo Solutions		834.2012.401.512.99
Datamatics Global Services		865.1512.651.485.18
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
Ramco Systems		633.408.151.3011.43
RateGain Travel Technologies		956.3011.201.1944.23
BSE Information Technology		30304.54348.251.160.00
eMudhra		544.705.701.066.76
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006.93
Aditya Infotech		3687.7035.350.974.33
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.91391.09
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.701.550.821190.96
Tanla Platforms		614.204.950.8143.11
D-Link (India)		446.303.550.809.10
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829.75
Mastek		1833.0012.900.717.09
Infosys		1173.107.900.68427.81
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.67529.19
RPSG Ventures		925.705.900.640.34
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.59132.28
Birlasoft		319.901.700.5354.72
Alldigi Tech		812.003.800.470.11
Sasken Technologies		1924.558.450.440.74
Wipro		186.700.800.43350.03
Accelya Solutions India		1144.403.900.340.57
Black Box		743.852.200.3013.00
Cyient		856.702.300.2718.86
Intellect Design Arena		722.700.700.1022.59
AvenuesAI		17.160.010.06595.01
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410.54
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		206.200.050.0223.76
Vakrangee		6.000092.99
Ksolves India		282.15-0.05-0.024.87
Orient Technologies		259.65-0.15-0.064.38
Genesys International Corporation		228.40-0.25-0.1115.55
InfoBeans Technologies		167.40-0.35-0.2110.48
Sagility		43.60-0.11-0.25417.67
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.27115.60
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Information Technology sector stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and MPS (up 5.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include Coforge (down 0.27%) and Sagility (down 0.25%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Information Technology Index is trading at 30304.54 (up 1.16%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.39%. The top gainers during this period are Rashi Peripherals (up 218.19%) and Silver Touch Technologies (up 170.23%). On the other hand, the top losers include VL e-Governance & IT Solutions (down 75.88%) and Magellanic Cloud (down 66.01%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Information Technology sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Information Technology Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund99.84Infosys-8.03
Tata Digital India Fund66.74Infosys-4.60

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