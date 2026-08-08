Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of information technology companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on information technology stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|1534.09
|MPS
|2930.45
|158.80
|5.73
|9.12
|Seshaasai Technologies
|408.70
|20.60
|5.31
|31.61
|Onward Technologies
|292.00
|13.10
|4.70
|24.00
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|230.25
|Rashi Peripherals
|892.05
|26.75
|3.09
|24.78
|Control Print
|580.00
|16.60
|2.95
|1.40
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88.30
|Netweb Technologies India
|4940.65
|129.50
|2.69
|85.56
|Magellanic Cloud
|29.63
|0.71
|2.46
|139.04
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|169.00
|Newgen Software Technologies
|552.00
|9.75
|1.80
|47.63
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|429.55
|6.55
|1.55
|2.52
|Expleo Solutions
|834.20
|12.40
|1.51
|2.99
|Datamatics Global Services
|865.15
|12.65
|1.48
|5.18
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|Ramco Systems
|633.40
|8.15
|1.30
|11.43
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|956.30
|11.20
|1.19
|44.23
|BSE Information Technology
|30304.54
|348.25
|1.16
|0.00
|eMudhra
|544.70
|5.70
|1.06
|6.76
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6.93
|Aditya Infotech
|3687.70
|35.35
|0.97
|4.33
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|391.09
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.70
|1.55
|0.82
|1190.96
|Tanla Platforms
|614.20
|4.95
|0.81
|43.11
|D-Link (India)
|446.30
|3.55
|0.80
|9.10
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29.75
|Mastek
|1833.00
|12.90
|0.71
|7.09
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|427.81
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|529.19
|RPSG Ventures
|925.70
|5.90
|0.64
|0.34
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|132.28
|Birlasoft
|319.90
|1.70
|0.53
|54.72
|Alldigi Tech
|812.00
|3.80
|0.47
|0.11
|Sasken Technologies
|1924.55
|8.45
|0.44
|0.74
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|350.03
|Accelya Solutions India
|1144.40
|3.90
|0.34
|0.57
|Black Box
|743.85
|2.20
|0.30
|13.00
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18.86
|Intellect Design Arena
|722.70
|0.70
|0.10
|22.59
|AvenuesAI
|17.16
|0.01
|0.06
|595.01
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10.54
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|206.20
|0.05
|0.02
|23.76
|Vakrangee
|6.00
|0
|0
|92.99
|Ksolves India
|282.15
|-0.05
|-0.02
|4.87
|Orient Technologies
|259.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|4.38
|Genesys International Corporation
|228.40
|-0.25
|-0.11
|15.55
|InfoBeans Technologies
|167.40
|-0.35
|-0.21
|10.48
|Sagility
|43.60
|-0.11
|-0.25
|417.67
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|115.60
The top gainers among the Information Technology sector stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and MPS (up 5.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include Coforge (down 0.27%) and Sagility (down 0.25%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Information Technology Index is trading at 30304.54 (up 1.16%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.39%. The top gainers during this period are Rashi Peripherals (up 218.19%) and Silver Touch Technologies (up 170.23%). On the other hand, the top losers include VL e-Governance & IT Solutions (down 75.88%) and Magellanic Cloud (down 66.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Information Technology sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund
|99.84
|Infosys
|-8.03
|Tata Digital India Fund
|66.74
|Infosys
|-4.60