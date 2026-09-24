The Financial Express
Compare Meta’s $1,299 VR Glasses with Apple Vision Pro on design, cinema, workspace and gaming—see which headset fits your needs.
Meta Connect 2026 saw Meta unveil new AI glasses, VR Glasses and Muse Charm, alongside Muse AI, hearing enhancement, Dolby…
AI leaders urged the UN to act now to prevent AI from becoming uncontrollable, calling for global safeguards, standards, and…
Apple may unveil OLED iPad mini, M6 Macs, Apple TV, HomePod mini and AI smart home hub in Oct. 2026;…
OpenAI adds GPT-6 Sol and Luna to ChatGPT plans in India; check which tiers get faster, cheaper GPT-6 access and…
Explore Motorola Signature 27’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 200MP periscope zoom, Gemini AI and iPhone 18 Pro challenge.
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chips with on-device AI, gaming and camera upgrades for 2026 Android flagships—see what’s…
Meta tested a “human concierge” feature for its AI assistant Muse, where contractors make calls on users’ behalf, raising privacy…
Compare Meta AI, Grok, DeepSeek and Perplexity by free features, limits and best uses in India—see which AI fits your…
Palantir CEO Alex Karp raises concerns about legal liabilities for frontier AI firms like OpenAI going public, suggesting potential government…
Refurbished smartphones are becoming a preferred upgrade option as rising new device prices drive consumers to choose recent-generation flagship models…
Explore iOS 27 Apple Intelligence tools for work, from Call Context and Siri AI to automated shortcuts and Safari research…
Explore Meta Muse’s rapid rise, Amazon blockade and macOS zero-day concerns as the agentic AI app faces security and platform…
Compare ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude pricing in India to see why Gemini leads on value, ChatGPT suits creators and Claude…
India is leading the shift towards sovereign AI by integrating regulation with national digital infrastructure, enabling secure data governance, and…
India’s AI future hinges on sovereign control over data, infrastructure, and governance, balancing global collaboration with local capabilities to create…
Microsoft launches fourth India data centre in Hyderabad, an AI-enabled Azure hub backed by its $20.5 billion investment commitment.
Explore why experts say iPhone Duo may boost foldables but won’t replace slab phones soon as high prices keep adoption…