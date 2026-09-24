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India’s approach to sovereign AI is one of the most distinctive in the region.

India’s sovereign AI imperative

India is leading the shift towards sovereign AI by integrating regulation with national digital infrastructure, enabling secure data governance, and…

Abhisyant A

Long-term play

India’s AI future hinges on sovereign control over data, infrastructure, and governance, balancing global collaboration with local capabilities to create…

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