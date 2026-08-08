Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of semiconductor companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on semiconductor stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7.51
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|2472.10
|31.10
|1.27
|13.34
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|1087.18
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57.57
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|132.28
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52.68
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|100.76
|SPEL Semiconductor
|153.60
|-0.15
|-0.10
|28.93
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6.40
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21.49
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|MIC Electronics
|37.20
|-0.22
|-0.59
|16.75
|MosChip Technologies
|206.60
|-2.45
|-1.17
|70.20
|Surana Telecom and Power
|17.60
|-0.39
|-2.17
|25.38
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|-7.15
|-2.22
|198.35
|Mindteck (India)
|191.50
|-4.75
|-2.42
|2.11
|ASM Technologies
|4833.20
|-128.10
|-2.58
|20.03
The top gainers among the Semiconductor sector stocks today are Hitachi Energy India (up 1.75%) and Tata Elxsi (up 1.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include ASM Technologies (down 2.58%) and Mindteck (India) (down 2.42%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Semiconductor sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|15.23
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|7.89
|Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index
|13.72
|Vedanta
|2.65
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|13.72
|Vedanta
|2.53