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List of Semiconductor Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of semiconductor companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on semiconductor stocks here.

Semiconductor Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757.51
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
Kernex Microsystems (India)		2472.1031.101.2713.34
Vedanta		277.002.400.871087.18
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357.57
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.59132.28
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552.68
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.23100.76
SPEL Semiconductor		153.60-0.15-0.1028.93
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276.40
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621.49
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
MIC Electronics		37.20-0.22-0.5916.75
MosChip Technologies		206.60-2.45-1.1770.20
Surana Telecom and Power		17.60-0.39-2.1725.38
V-Guard Industries		315.15-7.15-2.22198.35
Mindteck (India)		191.50-4.75-2.422.11
ASM Technologies		4833.20-128.10-2.5820.03
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Semiconductor sector stocks today are Hitachi Energy India (up 1.75%) and Tata Elxsi (up 1.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include ASM Technologies (down 2.58%) and Mindteck (India) (down 2.42%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Semiconductor sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Semiconductor Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Canara Robeco Infrastructure15.23CG Power and Industrial Solutions7.89
Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index13.72Vedanta2.65
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund13.72Vedanta2.53

Semiconductor Sector News

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